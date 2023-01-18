Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
Promethazine, a prescription antihistamine medicine is sometimes mixed with the opioid cough medicine codeine for a combination known on the street as "Lean", "Drank" Or "Sizzurp". A couple of guys from the Midwest who were far away from home found themselves sitting in an East Texas jail facing a ton...
Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
Crockett Police Join Locals Agencies in Multi-County High Speed Chase
CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) reported on Tuesday, Jan. 17 CPD was notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County on State Highway 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department set up at the Crockett city limits to assist in the pursuit and attempt to deploy “stop sticks”.
Rusk Co RV Fire
The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. Bullard Fire, Smith County Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, North Cherokee County VFD, Bullard police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond. |. “The bridge deck itself over the trail was poured a little bit too...
Worker seriously injured in an incident at GP in Pineland
No details are known, but Daily News & More in Hemphill is reporting that a worker was injured in some sort of incident in the Georgia-Pacific Lumber Complex in Pineland. The report said it happened shortly after 8:00 Thursday morning, and the man was taken by ambulance to the Pineland Airport and then flown out by a medical helicopter.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two Stephen F. Austin University students were in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon, the school announced Saturday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the wreck, which happened just north of Corrigan. Spring is in critical condition at Conroe Regional Medical Center. McAfoose died in...
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
Multiple arrests made in Corrigan
Three Corrigan men were arrested while law enforcement executed a warrant Monday in north Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Corrigan Police Department, executed a warrant service at a residence off of Pipeline Road in Corrigan. Deputies were advised that there were multiple subjects with active felony warrants, living at the residence.
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
New Texas House caucus to prioritize water problems in rural Texas. everal East Texas lawmakers are committed this legislative session to learning more about the state’s aging and fragile water infrastructure. State representatives Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches), Cody Harris (R-Palestine), and Keith Bell (R-Forney) are among the 42 lawmakers who make up the new bipartisan Texas House Water Caucus.
Nacogdoches street back open contractor allegedly breaks water main
UPDATE – South Shawnee Street is back open and water has been restored, according to Nacogdoches. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The city of Nacogdoches has announced that South Shawnee Street is closed from East Main Street to Otis Street due to a water man break. According to a post from the Nacogdoches Facebook page, the […]
Shelby County constable arrests man accused of stealing over $10K of fuel at Timpson Quick Stop
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in jail, arrested over what authorities say is a diesel fuel theft ring. Shelby County Constable for precinct five, Josh Tipton Says his office had been investigating the thefts for months. Tipton says these thefts at the Quick Stop in Timpson total for over $10,000.
Multi County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons Week of January 20,
Multi County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons Week of January 20, 2023. Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
