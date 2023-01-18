Read full article on original website
Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal and Manchester United collide as the two form teams in the Premier League aim to continue their unlikely charges. The Gunners just keep on rolling as Mikel Arteta’s youngsters won easily at bitter rivals Tottenham last time out and have extended their lead atop the Premier League table. They look like they are having the time of their life and enjoying being at the top of the table at the midway point of the season. Now, can they sustain this title push and kick on towards the finish line?
USMNT roster: Squad announced for Serbia, Colombia friendlies
United States men’s national team interim coach Anthony Hudson has named his roster for January’s friendlies against Serbia and Colombia. Hudson has been an assistant to Gregg Berhalter and is at the helm as the program sorts out its direction at head coach, as Berhalter’s contract expired on Dec. 31.
