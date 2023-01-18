Read full article on original website
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU’s Tiger Stadium Ranks High on List of Most Stunning Stadiums
If college football is a religion in Louisiana then its mother church would have to be Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The iconic stadium has been the site of some of the most epic football moments in the history of college football. Those who go know. There is something about "Death Valley" that raises the spirit within the home crowd and makes the visitors shake in their shoes.
Louisiana’s Jordan Brown Earns Spot on Prestigious Oscar Robertson Watch List
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball won their 5th consecutive game last night, defeating Arkansas State by the score of 80-71. At 15-4 overall, and 5-2 in conference play, the Cajuns currently sit in a 4-way tie for 1st place in the Sun Belt. Louisiana big man Jordan Brown was dominant, putting...
Louisiana State Police Unit Involved in Bad Accident, Flips Over in Lafayette
We are following a developing story in Lafayette. Several listeners have called in to report that a Louisiana State Police unit was involved in a bad accident in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE:. Lafayette PD has issued the following press release regarding the reported crash at Kaliste Saloom and West...
Lafayette Alcohol Sales to End Early on Mardi Gras Day
Mardi Gras season is a big time here in Louisiana. It's a time for parades, balls, costumes, masks, music, food, friends, and, of course, alcohol. And with Mardi Gras marking the beginning of Lent, a period of sacrifice observed by many Christians, it's the last hoorah before the Lenten lockdown.
5 Students Arrested & More Are Expected Following Threat That Locked Down Opelousas High School
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement authorities keep warning young people who are calling in bomb threats or writing threatening messages on social media that they will be caught and charged but it appears enough of them are still not listening. The latest threat was made against Opelousas High...
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Photos From Whiskey River Landing and Bar Show Total Loss After Fire
A day after we reported that there was a major fire at a local favorite, Whiskey River Landing and Bar, we now see the devastation. Wednesday evening fire crews responded to a huge blaze in Henderson and by the look of the photos then, we knew that this iconic venue was a loss.
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
Baldwin Teenager Missing Since Getting Off School Bus on Wednesday Afternoon
The Baldwin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old that has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Freddie Brown Jr. was last seen around 4:45 pm when his school bus dropped him at home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Brown was reportedly wearing black jeans and...
Baton Rouge Teenager Shot on His Way to School by Former Classmate During Robbery Attempt
A Broadmoor High School student was shot and wounded by a former classmate trying to rob him while on his way to school Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the teenager was taken to a local hospital with a wound to the midsection.
Lanes on I-49 N, I-10 E Closed Throughout the Weekend as DOTD Begins Repairs on Overpass Bridge
DOTD will have numerous upcoming road closures that you need to be aware of in relation to phase one of the Interstate 10 overpass project in Lafayette at I-49 (Evangeline Thruway). In anticipation of this weekend's work on the I-10 E overpass bridge, DOTD has issued the following lane and...
Stunning Photos and Video Shows Extensive Work Being Done on I-10 Overpass
By now you that the I-10 overpass at I-49 in Lafayette was damaged a few weeks ago when the boom of a tractor, that was being hauled without the proper permit, struck and damaged the structure. Since then, there have been lane closures at this major intersection, but the repairs...
Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street
Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
