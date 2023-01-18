ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU’s Tiger Stadium Ranks High on List of Most Stunning Stadiums

If college football is a religion in Louisiana then its mother church would have to be Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The iconic stadium has been the site of some of the most epic football moments in the history of college football. Those who go know. There is something about "Death Valley" that raises the spirit within the home crowd and makes the visitors shake in their shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire

WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
WASHINGTON, LA
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
