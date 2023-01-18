Read full article on original website
Zoe Financial launches new digital wealth platform
US-based wealth manager Zoe Financial has unveiled a new digital investment platform for its wealth management clients. Dubbed Zoe Wealth Platform, the offering has been designed to enable the customers to open investment accounts instantly with a financial advisor. The platform boasts of various features such as account funding, automated...
Artorius taps Addepar to boost multi-family business in UK
Wealth manager Artorius has picked fintech firm Addepar as a platform of choice to strengthen its multi-family office operations in the UK. Under the tie-up, Addepar will provide Artorius with data aggregation, analytics and performance reporting solutions. This will help Artorius’ multi-family office business to offer time-bound and data-based inputs...
FNZ to strengthen US presence with YieldX acquisition
British wealth management platform FNZ is set to enhance its footprint in the US wealth market with the purchase of YieldX. With headquarters in Miami, US, YieldX offers fixed income portfolio management technology as well as optimisation services and direct indexing solutions for the wealth management sector. YieldX, which was...
What are the big venture capital risks in 2023?
Private equity and venture capital investors in the coming year will face a mix of challenges and risks, including the potential for a prolonged recession, high inflation and rising interest rates. Andrea Lennon writes. Despite these short-term challenges, there are several long-term trends that suggest optimism for private equity and...
UK’s Perspective snaps up Ian J Hunt Chartered Financial Planners
UK-based Perspective Financial Group has purchased Ian J Hunt Chartered Financial Planners for an undisclosed sum. Ian J Hunt Chartered Financial Planners is based in Thame, Buckinghamshire. It will join Perspective’s office in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, representing the first deal carried out by Perspective this year. The acquisition adds 70...
Cole-Frieman & Mallon rolls out cybersecurity law practice for investment managers
American boutique law firm Cole-Frieman & Mallon has introduced a cybersecurity law practice for the asset management industry. The practice will enable investment managers to comply with the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s upcoming cybersecurity rules for hedge funds and asset management companies. SEC’s new Cybersecurity Risk Management Rule,...
Where does private banking fit in an increasingly automated world?
Anyone with even the slightest interest in technology would have witnessed the frenzy following the launch of ChatGPT last November. For many, it illustrated the first step towards the golden age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration into our everyday lives; revolutionising the way in which we conceptualise and interact with technology. Intelligent automation has quietly, but nonetheless irreversibly, become a mainstay for many of the services and industries we use daily. Mark Bruce writes.
