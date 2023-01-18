Read full article on original website
WBTV
Two arrested after separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte, officer placed on leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people, including a CMPD officer, were arrested after separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the first incident happened on I-77 South near Arrowood Road around 3 a.m. when an off-duty officer rear-ended another vehicle while in his personal automobile.
Pedestrian killed in Boiling Springs hit and run, police say
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County, Boiling Springs Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday evening around 6 p.m. at an intersection on North Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was […]
CMPD officer shoots armed suspect during incident in University City area
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the University City area. Around 1 p.m. officers said they responded to a residence on Billings Park Drive to serve an involuntary commitment order. Police said while officers were preparing to serve the order,...
WBTV
Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte
Man arrested after series of armed robberies in Charlotte, police searching for second suspect. Jamaris Smith was arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing several locations in the Charlotte area.
Person found shot, seriously hurt at southwest Charlotte intersection, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after being found with a gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte Saturday morning, according to MEDIC. Paramedics said they responded to the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road just past 8 a.m. They treated one person for a gunshot wound...
WBTV
18-year-old arrested after gun found in backpack at Statesville High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after a handgun was found inside a backpack at Statesville High School, officials said. According to city officials, the Statesville Police Department was notified of the gun’s presence by an educator at the school. Officers were able to take possession...
1 arrested after SWAT team called to scene at south Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken into custody after more than a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruisers and the SWAT team descended on an apartment complex in south Charlotte around noon Friday. CMPD said on Twitter that the SWAT team was deployed on Quail Meadow Lane. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew...
WBTV
Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
‘Out of a scary movie’: Postal worker kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, CMPD report says
CHARLOTTE — A postal service employee was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report. It happened on Candlewood Drive, which is in a neighborhood near South Boulevard in south Charlotte. According to the report, a mailman was robbed while delivering packages to homes there. A...
qcnews.com
Charlotte teens charged with 15 crimes each after shooting outside Huntersville amusement park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 18-year-olds are facing 15 charges each after gunshots rang out during a dispute at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Police said officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 at...
860wacb.com
Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police
A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
WBTV
Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested in Troutman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened on Hackberry Creek Trail, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, at about 8:25 p.m. on Friday. One man was found...
CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
One killed in south Charlotte motorcycle crash: CMPD
The crash happened near South Charon Road and Sharon View Road; the roads were closed for detectives to investigate the situation.
WCNC
Kings Mountain stabbing update
Timothy Parson made his first appearance in court today. He is accused of stabbing 34-year-old Ashley Scoggins inside the Silver Express store.
860wacb.com
Charges Against Taylorsville Man Include Assault On Unborn Child
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year old Buddy Allen Bentley of Taylorsville Wednesday evening. He was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under the age of 12 and assault on an unborn child. Bentley is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A February 21st court date is scheduled.
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
WBTV
One person killed in motorcycle crash near SouthPark Mall
Jury finds CMS did not act with 'deliberate indifference' in former Myers Park student's case. A jury found that CMS and Myers Park did not handle a 2015 reported rape improperly. Man arrested after series of armed robberies in Charlotte, police searching for second suspect.
qcnews.com
Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
