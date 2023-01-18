Seen Him? Spring Valley HS Grad Goes Missing After Leaving Apartment

Missing: Jordan Taylor Photo Credit: BAMFI/Missing Poster

Police are asking the public for help after a 29-year-old Spring Valley High School graduate disappeared on Friday, Jan. 6, and hasn't been seen since.

Jordan Taylor, of Queens, disappeared after leaving his apartment around 5:30 a.m., according to the New York City Police.

Taylor, who is described as being 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, and black Vans sneakers.

His wallet was found near the Goldman Sachs building with the cash and credit cards still inside. His phone was found on Saturday, Jan. 7, not far from the Q Nightclub located at 8th Ave., and West 48th St., officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYC Police at 800-577-8477.

An investigation is continuing.

