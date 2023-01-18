Read full article on original website
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
14news.com
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
14news.com
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
wevv.com
Suspect in Evansville Walmart shooting identified as former employee
Friday morning updates on an active shooting incident at the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, which left the suspect dead and at least one victim injured, according to police. Tags. Indiana. Suspect in Evansville Walmart shooting identified as former employee. Police told us Friday morning that...
Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
14news.com
Released body cam footage, 911 calls demonstrate timeline of Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Released body camera footage from Thursday night’s shooting at Evansville’s west-side Walmart shows a broad timeline of events from what happened. At 9:59 p.m. Thursday, a call came in for an active shooter at that Walmart. “We have an active shooter at the west-side...
wevv.com
Man recently arrested in Evansville drug trafficking investigation arrested again in Madisonville
A man who was arrested just a few days ago as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Evansville, Indiana, was arrested again with a variety of drugs on him in Madisonville, Kentucky, according to police. As we reported Wednesday, Christopher Barnes was one of three people arrested after investigators...
14news.com
Deputies: New York fugitive wanted on rape charge arrested in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Union County after officials say he attempted to avoid prosecution for a rape charge issued in New York. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Miguel Tzoc “groomed” a teenage girl and arranged for the girl to be taken from her home in Guatemala. Officials say after making it across the border and ending up in California, she traveled to New York by bus, where she was united with Tzoc.
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman Dead
On October 24th, 2021, a shooting occurred at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana. The gunman, identified as 44-year-old Martin Michael Brescia, targeted an employees meeting, leaving at least two people injured before taking his own life.
14news.com
EPD: Suspect holds store clerk at gunpoint during armed robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to an armed robbery early Friday morning. They say that happened at Circle K on the corner of Riverside Drive and Boeke around 3 a.m. According to EPD, the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and got...
WIBC.com
Former Employee Killed In Shoot Out With Cops Inside Evansville Walmart
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An active shooter shot at least one person in an Evansville Walmart, then was killed by police Thursday night. The calls for an active shooter came in at 9:59 p.m. at the Walmart on South Red Bank Road and police were quick to respond. Once officers...
Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted...
14news.com
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re looking more into the history of the Walmart shooting suspect in Evansville. An affidavit describes a scene at the west side Walmart on May 18, 2022. Slammed him to the ground, kneed in the face and shoved against the wall: this is how several...
Man opens fire in Evansville Walmart, killed by police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville Thursday night after he opened fire at a local Walmart. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road at around 10 p.m. CST for a report of an active shooter. Officers located […]
WISH-TV
Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
wrul.com
Reports Of Criminal Damage To Property Made To The White County Sheriff’s Department
On the morning of Sunday, January 9th, White County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Brown was notified of Criminal Damage that occurred Saturday night at the Crossville dog pound. Brown spoke by phone with Sgt. Craig Poole, who said he received reports of four possible juveniles jumping the fence and taking a dog out of the fenced-in area. There may be some damage and they have had issues there in the past. Brown went to the pound, which sits on the north side of West Main St. in Crossville, and met with Mark Pearce of Crossville. Pearce showed where the fence had been pulled back and the area where the individuals had cut the fence. At that point the two went into the office where Pearce showed the Deputy the security footage of the incident. Pearce and an unidentified person signed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department. No other information is available.
Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
14news.com
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
Mt. Vernon man held on $1M bond after arrest
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man is behind bars after police accuse him of molesting a child. On Wednesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department took Stephen Cox Jr. into custody on a warrant. Officers say the arrest comes as part of a lengthy investigation. His felony charges include Child Molesting and […]
14news.com
USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following the night of stress and anguish caused by the Walmart shooting in Evansville on Thursday, one local college student decided to do something powerful. Ayane Mundy, who attends the University of Southern Indiana, went to Walmart West to pray for everyone who was there on...
14news.com
EPD releases identity of Walmart shooting suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to an active shooter situation on Thursday night. Dispatch says this happened at the Walmart located on South Red Bank Road in Evansville. The call originally came in at around 9:59 p.m. Police say they have identified the suspect as...
