Snow bikes and sledding hills: The Pacific Northwest has plenty of options to enjoy winter beyond the ski resorts. Winter does little to curb the Seattleite's affection for playing outside. While downhill skiing draws crowds for moguls and pow stashes, riding chairlifts isn't required to get active in the snow. Ride a bike, sled, snow bike, or even a bobsled, and don't forget a hat with a poof on top.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO