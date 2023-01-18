City Council aims to rein in post-government employment for Adams' top staffer and others

A council member is introducing legislation preventing former Adams chief of staff Frank Carone, left, and others with similar arrangements from appearing before any city agency for two years. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for DuJour

NEW YORK — For years, city officials have been subject to a temporary ban on contacting their former employers after leaving government jobs. Now, as Mayor Eric Adams’ former chief of staff starts a high-end consulting shop, the City Council is moving to rein in the lucrative practice even further.

Council Member Lincoln Restler — a Progressive Caucus leader who has long been at odds with the ex-staffer, Frank Carone — is introducing legislation to expand restrictions that would prevent Carone and people with similar arrangements from appearing before any city agency for two years. Restler is also introducing a similar bill for former elected officials.

That is a marked expansion from the current rules, which only bar high-ranking administration officials from appearing before the specific agency or portfolio they once oversaw.

The legislation specifically names public servants with policy-making power within the executive office of the mayor, along with the Law Department and the City Council.

The bill, a copy of which was obtained by POLITICO, also spells out changes to the City Charter to further restrict former elected officials’ interactions with municipal government.

The package is widely viewed as a way to limit Carone’s influence, according to two lawmakers who would only speak on background and not for attribution.

Restler did not immediately respond for comment.

Carone, who will chair the mayor's 2025 re-election campaign, said a statement: "After almost 30 professional years, I have a strong record of winning and delivering for my clients. I have done this within the four corners of the rules. If, however, the rules change, then I will do the same following whatever the law so requires."