elkhornmediagroup.com
2-day blood drive results in 262 units collected
LA GRANDE- 2023 is off to a great start for the La Grande Community Blood Drive. During this weeks two-day event a total of 262 units of blood were collected. According to organizers, “If that number is an indication of future draws, we are well on our way to a very successful 2023.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande SD 4-Day School Week Town Hall Follow-Up
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande School District) On Tuesday, January 10, more than 120 people attended the La Grande School District Town Hall about the district’s proposed 4-Day School Week concept. The audience attended the event both in person at La Grande High School Auditorium and virtually.
elkhornmediagroup.com
LGPD Officer Clark Earns Basic Police Certification
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Officer Clark recently achieved his Basic Police Certification through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST). Oregon Basic Police certification is required for and can only be held by full-time police officers. In order to achieve certification, officers must complete the DPSST Basic Police Course (4-months in Salem) and the Field Training and Evaluation Program (4 months of on-the-job training). Lt. Hays had the honor of presenting Ofc. Clark with his certificate. We’re proud of you Ofc. Clark and thank you for serving our LG community.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Steve E. Hamilton was sentenced today in relation to the murder of Loretta Williams
COVE, OR- Steve E. Hamilton, who was arrested in 2019 in relation to the murder of Loretta A. Williams of Cove was sentenced in a Union County Courtroom this morning. Hamilton was one of two men arrested for the murder. Ronald “Ron” Lee, the other man involved in the murder...
elkhornmediagroup.com
10-Month EOU Program Kick-Starts Teaching Careers
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University is pleased to report a record number of graduates are being selected for teaching positions after completing the University’s Master of Teaching (MAT) program. In 2021, 87% of MAT candidates were hired by a school district upon...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Open City Council Position for the City of Union
UNION – (Release from the City of Union) With the induction of Susan Hawkins to the position of Mayor there will be an open City Councilor position. This position will become an appointed position at the February 2023 city council meeting. Citizens interested in becoming involved and helping the community may apply by application for this position. This open position’s term ends in January 2025.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Man Cited for Unlawfully Tagging Elk
BAKER CITY – (Information from Oregon State Police) With reports due January 31 for 2022 tags, it may be best not to falsify information. Adam Joshua Radford of Baker City was recently cited by the Oregon State Police for the unlawful tagging of antlerless elk as of January 14. The OSP issued the following statement the citation:
