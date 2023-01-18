LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Officer Clark recently achieved his Basic Police Certification through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST). Oregon Basic Police certification is required for and can only be held by full-time police officers. In order to achieve certification, officers must complete the DPSST Basic Police Course (4-months in Salem) and the Field Training and Evaluation Program (4 months of on-the-job training). Lt. Hays had the honor of presenting Ofc. Clark with his certificate. We’re proud of you Ofc. Clark and thank you for serving our LG community.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO