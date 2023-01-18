Read full article on original website
Police: Graffiti at Caldwell High School no longer believed to be hate crime
CALDWELL, Idaho — Police are now investigating graffiti sprayed on the outside of Caldwell High School as a gang-related act, and no longer believe the incident was "motivated by hate," according to a news release Friday night. The words "white power" were spray-painted onto the side of the building,...
livinginthenews.com
Sayama Grill’s Ontario Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
Sayama Grill Had It’s Ontario Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting, Friday, January 20th. They are located at 375 East Idaho in Ontario Oregon. Come by and enjoy sushi, hamburgers or steaks. For more information about the Ontario Chamber Of Commerce, please call (541) 889-8012.
Ending the cycle of gang violence in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Law enforcement agencies around Canyon County claim that they have an ever-growing gang problem coupled with an overcrowded jail. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said once someone is arrested for a gang-related crime, oftentimes there isn't any room to keep them in jail. "Specifically, the...
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.
A 9-year-old boy died after what a prosecutor alleged was “essentially torture” by his stepmother, who’s accused of locking him in a closet at night, withholding food and inflicting “physical strenuous punishments” while she worked from home due to COVID.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Records reveal more reactions to Labrador's dismissal of Meridian park mom case
Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told front office staff in a memo to expect “more ignorant and belligerent phone calls” after Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador dismissed the case against Sara Brady. The memo, sent to all personnel, was obtained via a public records request to the...
boisestatepublicradio.org
This Idaho scholar concludes ‘cop-aganda’ is largely to blame for unrealistic expectations of police
A just-published survey gauges Idahoans’ expectations of law enforcement. Two primary questions were posed, one of which read:. On a scale of 0 to 100%, what percentage of crimes must police in Idaho solve in order for you to say that they are doing a “good job” at solving crime?
Post Register
Nampa Police Department addresses gang activity in community
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department said it is taking gang violence seriously and has a zero-tolerance stance on gang-related criminal activity, according to a recent press relase. "Thorough investigations that build a solid case for court take time and we understand the difficulties some have in...
Post Register
Ada County Sheriff's Office received reports of 48 traffic crashes this morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Treasure Valley was covered in snow this morning. Several crashes were reported causing traffic standstills and jams in multiple spots on I-84. In a Twitter post, Ada County Sheriff's Office said it received reports of 48 total traffic crashes, 7 with injuries, and 11 slide-offs, as of 9:45 a.m.
KTVB
'Brown Pride' controversy at Caldwell High School
A peaceful protest took place supporting a student who was told not to wear a "Brown Pride" hoodie. They say it's cultural; the principal says it's gang-related.
KTVB
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
KIVI-TV
"We would not be here if it was not for Nampa and the Treasure Valley": Locals help kids with Shoe That Grows
NAMPA, Idaho — Buying a new pair of shoes seems like a common occurrence for most Americans, but many kids in other countries don't own a single pair. The Nampa-natives behind the non-profit Because International want to change that. Founder Kenton Lee traveled to Kenya after college and learned...
Post Register
Chad and Lori Daybell in court on several motions
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Chad and Lori Daybell were in court on Thursday for a hearing on several issues. The couple is facing murder charges in the death of Chad's ex-wife and two of Lori's children. Judge Boyce heard arguments from both sides on several issues before the court.
westerniowatoday.com
Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care
(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
More Locations Approved for a Local Favorite Ice Cream Shop
Just because it’s not Summer doesn’t mean we can’t still be excited about ice cream! And we’ve got some great news for you — a local ice cream shop is now expanding throughout the Treasure Valley and other Idaho cities. Earlier this month in the...
Post Register
Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound this morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to Idaho 511, multiple minor accidents along I-84 eastbound slowed traffic this morning. One accident was reported between Exit 38: I-84B Nampa, Garrity Blvd and Exit 42: Ten Mile Rd, 1 mile east of the Nampa area. Another accident was reported between SH 69...
AOL Corp
CDC reports significant changes in COVID-19 levels in Boise area. What they mean to you
The latest coronavirus update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that positive test results in the Treasure Valley dropped for the week ending on Wednesday. It’s a welcome sign after case counts rose week after week in December. But Dr. David Pate, former CEO of the St....
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Firefighters stunned by treetop discover after hilarious mishap
This rescue was barking mad. A fire department in Idaho was called out to rescue a dog from high in a treetop after its attempt to catch a squirrel went haywire. The Caldwell Fire Department posted the hilarious photos of the dog balancing on a branch over the weekend. “Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon,” the department wrote. “After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.” The dog’s owner, Christina Danner, revealed Izzy was “never even close” to catching the squirrel. But she was retrieved safely by the crew and given a meal.
