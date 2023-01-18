ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OR

Sayama Grill’s Ontario Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

Sayama Grill Had It’s Ontario Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting, Friday, January 20th. They are located at 375 East Idaho in Ontario Oregon. Come by and enjoy sushi, hamburgers or steaks. For more information about the Ontario Chamber Of Commerce, please call (541) 889-8012.
ONTARIO, OR
Post Register

Nampa Police Department addresses gang activity in community

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department said it is taking gang violence seriously and has a zero-tolerance stance on gang-related criminal activity, according to a recent press relase. "Thorough investigations that build a solid case for court take time and we understand the difficulties some have in...
NAMPA, ID
KTVB

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Chad and Lori Daybell in court on several motions

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Chad and Lori Daybell were in court on Thursday for a hearing on several issues. The couple is facing murder charges in the death of Chad's ex-wife and two of Lori's children. Judge Boyce heard arguments from both sides on several issues before the court.
BOISE, ID
westerniowatoday.com

Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care

(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound this morning

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to Idaho 511, multiple minor accidents along I-84 eastbound slowed traffic this morning. One accident was reported between Exit 38: I-84B Nampa, Garrity Blvd and Exit 42: Ten Mile Rd, 1 mile east of the Nampa area. Another accident was reported between SH 69...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now

"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?

Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Firefighters stunned by treetop discover after hilarious mishap

This rescue was barking mad. A fire department in Idaho was called out to rescue a dog from high in a treetop after its attempt to catch a squirrel went haywire. The Caldwell Fire Department posted the hilarious photos of the dog balancing on a branch over the weekend. “Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon,” the department wrote. “After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.” The dog’s owner, Christina Danner, revealed Izzy was “never even close” to catching the squirrel. But she was retrieved safely by the crew and given a meal.
CALDWELL, ID

