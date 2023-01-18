Read full article on original website
Rena Schneider-Crawford
3d ago
So glad she safe & sound! Exactly why you don't ever pick up hitchhikers though. Ever! I don't even think twice about driving right past any hitchhiker! I know I'd like to be able to trust people but these day's you just can't!!
3
Related
Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser
A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates crash including fatal gunshot wound
TOPPENISH – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 22 within the Toppenish city limits. Three people were injured, two fled the scene, and another person suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the time of the collision. WSP reports that the circumstances surrounding the...
FOX 11 and 41
Search warrant in Kennewick leads to arrest of ‘prolific car prowling’ suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 28-year-old prolific car prowling suspect after serving a search warrant on January 20. The suspect, a Kennewick man, had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the search, according to KPD. KPD searched a residence on the 2900 block...
KIMA TV
Inmate turns himself in after escape from treatment facility
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — An inmate from the Umatilla Indian Reservation is now in custody after escaping a treatment facility in St. Helens, Oregon on Jan. 16. According to officials of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, 22-year-old Tom Redhawk Tias allegedly assaulted a family member at Medicine Wheel Recovery Services in St. Helens, Oregon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police looking for suspected shooter
PROSSER – The Prosser Police Department is looking for a man suspected of shooting another man Wednesday afternoon in the area of Lee Road and Max Benitz Road. Police said the 32-year-old victim from Grandview and suspect know each other. They were involved in an altercation earlier in the day. The victim was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
nbcrightnow.com
Man accused of killing Washington cop asks to move trial
The Kennewick man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move...
FOX 11 and 41
Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
FOX 11 and 41
Crash leads to fentanyl arrest in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash on Kellogg and 4th Ave around 7:20 p.m. on January 17 that led to an arrest on suspicion of drug and gun charges. According to Kennewick Police the suspect was driving northbound and was going too fast to navigate the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
Kennewick PD Catches Lurking Thief with 45 Pieces of Mail
Kennewick Police Alerted to Suspicious Circumstances. This morning (1/18/23) Kennewick police were alerted by reports of a male involving suspicious circumstances on 3rd Avenue. The Kennewick Police Facebook post says police were told a man was taking mail from many different boxes in the neighborhood. The Kennewick police arrived at the scene on the 4100 block of 3rd Street in Kennewick and observed the man described in the report up to no good.
elkhornmediagroup.com
PPD nabs alleged serial thief
On January 17, 2023 at about 10:45 a.m., Pendleton Police Department personnel arrested Jensen Daniel Hart, a 25-year-old Pendleton resident after a short foot pursuit in the area of Stillman Park. Jensen was the suspect in a rash of retail thefts from various business in Pendleton from October 10, 2022 thru January 16, 2023. All total, Jensen is suspected of victimizing nine (9) separate business during his spree. Those businesses include:
nbcrightnow.com
Shed burns in Columbia Park
Kennewick and Richland fire and emergency crews responded to a shed fire in the old RV park area of Columbia Park. According to the KFD the fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Craigen’s murder conviction is overturned
SALEM – The Oregon Supreme Court yesterday (Thursday) upheld the Oregon Court of Appeals ruling that the murder conviction of George West Craigen of Milton-Freewater is overturned. He was convicted of killing Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2011 in Milton-Freewater. The appellate court ruling was issued in 2021....
Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP Trooper involved in crash near Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- A crash in the westbound lanes of I-82 at milepost 66 near Sunnyside early on the morning of January 19 sent one WSP Trooper to the hospital with minor injuries. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson a Trooper was parked on the right shoulder of I-82 with their...
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Columbia Park
KENNEWICK – Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire Friday morning in Columbia Park in Kennewick. The fire was located around 7:30 a.m. in a small shed inside the old park campground, located in the park’s west end off Columbia Park Trail. No other buildings were threatened...
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
nbcrightnow.com
Emergency closes SR 240 by Edison St
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. Ben Franklin Transit is reporting route delays due to the unexpected traffic. JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed...
