Statins may soon be more widely used in the United Kingdom following new recommendations from the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE). The updated guidance, which is still in draft form, suggests that people with a 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease less than 10% might consider statin therapy if that’s their preference. Before physicians prescribe statins to these lower-risk people, there needs to be a discussion about the benefits of lifestyle changes and an attempt to modify all other cardiovascular risk factors, if possible.

1 DAY AGO