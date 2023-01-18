Read full article on original website
RECORD4 Trial of Rivaroxaban, Published in 2009, Still Turning Heads
Concerns around the integrity of data from the RECORD4 trial of rivaroxaban (Xarelto; Bayer/Janssen), which were identified by the US Food and Drug Administration more than a decade ago, have been revived, resulting in a new investigation that was first reported by the BMJ. The phase III trial, published in...
BioMimics 3D Stent Holds Up Well at 3 Years in Complex PAD Lesions
MIAMI BEACH, FL—Three-year registry data show the BioMimics 3D stent performs well in femoropopliteal lesions that are long, have chronic total occlusion (CTO), or have moderate/severe calcification, according to an analysis of the MIMICS-3D study reported this week at ISET 2023. These results and others presented here highlight the...
Patient Risk, Follow-up Duration Drive SAVR, TAVI Outcomes: Meta-analysis
For patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis, TAVI has an early advantage over SAVR in terms of death and death/disabling stroke in lower-risk cohorts, but over the longer term, and in higher-risk groups, patients do similarly well with either procedure, an updated meta-analysis of randomized trials shows. More divergence between...
UK’s NICE Recommends Lower-Risk Thresholds for Statin Therapy
Statins may soon be more widely used in the United Kingdom following new recommendations from the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE). The updated guidance, which is still in draft form, suggests that people with a 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease less than 10% might consider statin therapy if that’s their preference. Before physicians prescribe statins to these lower-risk people, there needs to be a discussion about the benefits of lifestyle changes and an attempt to modify all other cardiovascular risk factors, if possible.
