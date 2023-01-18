ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Consumers begin to balk at price increases: P&G reports sales volume decline

After months of absorbing inflation with a degree of aplomb, consumers may be starting to balk at price increases on basic products like those made by conglomerate Procter & Gamble. Why it matters: Facing higher commodity costs and wages, companies are walking a tightrope with pricing strategies, trying to maximize...
Axios

Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations

Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
59K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy