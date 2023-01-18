Read full article on original website
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Consumers begin to balk at price increases: P&G reports sales volume decline
After months of absorbing inflation with a degree of aplomb, consumers may be starting to balk at price increases on basic products like those made by conglomerate Procter & Gamble. Why it matters: Facing higher commodity costs and wages, companies are walking a tightrope with pricing strategies, trying to maximize...
Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations
Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
