Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far
How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
Best deals on Apple iPads in 2023
Forget the Apple Store. The best deals on Apple iPad tablets available right now are at Walmart and Amazon.
CNET
It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone
An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
Best T-Mobile phones in 2023
When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Albany Herald
Apple's HomePod Mini to Get an Exciting New Feature
Apple’s HomePod line is now a clan of two much like The Mandalorian and Grogu, but not all the spectacle and hurrah is saved just for the latest edition. Alongside the new $299 HomePod, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report is delivering a new set of features to HomePod Mini.
Albany Herald
The HomePod Is Back. Here's Everything to Know About Apple's $299 Smart Speaker
Back in 2018 Apple entered the smart speaker market with the $349 HomePod. It delivered vibrant sound with strong bass and provided hands-free access to Siri. It got a $50 price cut a few years in and ultimately was discontinued in 2021. Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report filled its place with the $99 HomePod Mini.
Apple reveals the fastest, most powerful MacBooks ever
Meet Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max computer chips: the heart of the upcoming 2023 14" and 16" MacBook Pro
iOS 16.3 launches next week — here are the new iPhone features
The next big update to iOS 16 should arrive next week, according to Apple, with iOS 16.3 introducing new security, safety and Handoff features to the iPhone.
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Phone Arena
Apple might surprisingly announce new devices today
Apple could announce a bunch of new devices today, January 17, via a press release on its pressroom website today, says leakster Jon Prosser on Twitter. This is what the rumor mill has been buzzing about in the past few hours, and people are speculating about the possible releases we might get out of these surprising announcements.
Phone Arena
You can land Apple's trusty iPad 9 for way below list price right now
If you are on the hunt for a tablet that's more than just a glorified smartphone and doesn't require you to cough up an awful lot of money, Apple's 2021 iPad is currently on sale. The 9th generation iPad will strike a chord with anyone who wants a reliable slate...
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
E-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will close its charity AmazonSmile to "pursue and invest" in other philanthropic efforts.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons
As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
Clayton News Daily
The iPad Air Is $100 Off at Amazon
Apple's iPad Air is really like the Pro model for everyone. It's a modern build that comes in a range of fun colors, features a 10.9-inch display, and is powered by the state-of-the-art M1 chip. In fact, it's our upgrade and power iPad pick. Now, the Apple (AAPL) - Get...
Gear Patrol
Apple Just Revealed Its New Super-Powered MacBook Pros
Apple has officially announced its first new products of 2023. Specifically, the brand just launched new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as new Mac minis. None of these models look any different than their predecessors — they have the same exact designs as last year's models — but it's what's under the hood that counts: they're the first products to feature Apple's super powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.
Phone Arena
Your phone might have been used in a huge money making ad scam
According to Wired, 11 million phones were attacked by an ad-fraud scheme called Vastflux which spoofed 1,700 apps and targeted 120 publishers. At the peak of the scam, the attackers were making requests for 12 billion ads per day. Marion Habiby, a data scientist with Human Security, the firm that discovered the attack, called it one of the largest and most organized her firm had ever seen.
