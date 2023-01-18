Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region
MOSCOW — (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which...
Atlas Obscura
Museum of the National Bank of Belgium
Be it run by a bank or mint, a money museum is not an uncommon concept across the globe, but on the whole such institutions tend to be neglected by a majority of tourists and locals alike. What’s there to expect, after all? A collection of coins and banknotes and nothing more, right?
Atlas Obscura
The Duck Brigade Behind a Farmer’s Plentiful Rice Harvest
Every summer, a pack of ducks roams a six-acre rice farm in Vergennes, Vermont. They wade through rice paddies, nibble at undergrowth, and waddle across fields. They’re not just part of the idyllic landscape; they’re working, performing the essential tasks of fertilization and weed control. The ducks are...
Atlas Obscura
Kenya’s Maasai Mara Wildlife Reserve Is a Photographer’s Playground
Along the shores of Lake Victoria in the southeastern corner of Kenya is one of Africa’s greatest natural treasures, the Maasai Mara National Reserve. Stretching across 580 square miles of wilderness, the reserve is home to a diverse array of wildlife. Elephants stomp across the grasslands. Hippos bathe in the muddy banks of the Mara River, the park’s only year-round water source. And lions prowl the plains looking for prey. Between July and August, the park plays host to one of the largest annual animal migrations in the world. Known as the Great Migration, more than one million wildebeests, along with zebras and gazelles, travel from the Serengeti in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara in search of greener pastures during the dry season. The spectacle has been heralded as one of the seven wonders of the natural world.
Atlas Obscura
The Mystery of the World’s Oldest Billboard
The 5,000-year-old port city of Dholavira can be found on an island in the salt flats of the Great Rann of Kutch on India’s western edge. It has been described as “one of the best preserved urban settlements from the period in Southeast Asia” by UNESCO. Researchers have found step-wells and reservoirs that formed a sophisticated water management system, the remains of ancient streets and boulevards lined by houses of varying sizes, the ruins of a jewelry workshop, and one of the most remarkable discoveries in Indian archeology: what is believed to be the world’s oldest billboard.
