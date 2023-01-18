ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region

MOSCOW — (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which...
Atlas Obscura

Museum of the National Bank of Belgium

Be it run by a bank or mint, a money museum is not an uncommon concept across the globe, but on the whole such institutions tend to be neglected by a majority of tourists and locals alike. What’s there to expect, after all? A collection of coins and banknotes and nothing more, right?
Atlas Obscura

The Duck Brigade Behind a Farmer’s Plentiful Rice Harvest

Every summer, a pack of ducks roams a six-acre rice farm in Vergennes, Vermont. They wade through rice paddies, nibble at undergrowth, and waddle across fields. They’re not just part of the idyllic landscape; they’re working, performing the essential tasks of fertilization and weed control. The ducks are...
VERGENNES, VT
Atlas Obscura

Kenya’s Maasai Mara Wildlife Reserve Is a Photographer’s Playground

Along the shores of Lake Victoria in the southeastern corner of Kenya is one of Africa’s greatest natural treasures, the Maasai Mara National Reserve. Stretching across 580 square miles of wilderness, the reserve is home to a diverse array of wildlife. Elephants stomp across the grasslands. Hippos bathe in the muddy banks of the Mara River, the park’s only year-round water source. And lions prowl the plains looking for prey. Between July and August, the park plays host to one of the largest annual animal migrations in the world. Known as the Great Migration, more than one million wildebeests, along with zebras and gazelles, travel from the Serengeti in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara in search of greener pastures during the dry season. The spectacle has been heralded as one of the seven wonders of the natural world.
Atlas Obscura

The Mystery of the World’s Oldest Billboard

The 5,000-year-old port city of Dholavira can be found on an island in the salt flats of the Great Rann of Kutch on India’s western edge. It has been described as “one of the best preserved urban settlements from the period in Southeast Asia” by UNESCO. Researchers have found step-wells and reservoirs that formed a sophisticated water management system, the remains of ancient streets and boulevards lined by houses of varying sizes, the ruins of a jewelry workshop, and one of the most remarkable discoveries in Indian archeology: what is believed to be the world’s oldest billboard.

