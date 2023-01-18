Along the shores of Lake Victoria in the southeastern corner of Kenya is one of Africa’s greatest natural treasures, the Maasai Mara National Reserve. Stretching across 580 square miles of wilderness, the reserve is home to a diverse array of wildlife. Elephants stomp across the grasslands. Hippos bathe in the muddy banks of the Mara River, the park’s only year-round water source. And lions prowl the plains looking for prey. Between July and August, the park plays host to one of the largest annual animal migrations in the world. Known as the Great Migration, more than one million wildebeests, along with zebras and gazelles, travel from the Serengeti in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara in search of greener pastures during the dry season. The spectacle has been heralded as one of the seven wonders of the natural world.

