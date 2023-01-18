Read full article on original website
Rutjens awarded contract for Northeast Industrial Utility Extension project
NORFOLK - A local construction company was awarded a contract for the Northeast Industrial Utility Extension project at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The project, which was awarded to Rutjens Construction, would extended water services past Norfolk Iron and Metal to the new Norfolk Soy Crush Plant. Dennis Watts with the Norfolk Water Division says that bidding for the project was broken apart in multiple sections that are needed.
Phase two of 8th Street, Michigan Avenue repairs approved
NORFOLK - The phase two improvements on West Michigan Avenue and 8th Street are a go after the Norfolk City Council unanimously approved a contract with A & R Construction to do the project at Tuesday’s meeting. City engineer Steve Rames says the group, whose bid came in just...
Fire occurs at same address as denied conditional use permit
NORFOLK - It took multiple firefighters about half an hour to control a fire Friday night at 1600 South 5th Street in Norfolk. According to Norfolk Fire Division Lieutenant Nathan Wortmann, first arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and initial crews also encountered heavy smoke and flames on the interior of the building.
Parks and Recreation Division being revamped
NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division is being revamped to feature more activities for youth and adults as well as make it easier to sign up for various activities. Recreation Coordinator Ron LaMie says some of the new activities they’ve had for youth include a Nerf...
In-person pesticide applicator training sessions starting soon
LINCOLN - Starting later this month, Nebraska Extension will begin offering certification and recertification for all pesticide applicators. Extension Educator Jennifer Weisbrod says if this is your first time trying to get a license, you will have to pass some tests. "These tests are based off of manuals and those...
Norfolk woman arrested for DWI, allegedly tested nearly 3 times legal limit
The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said in a release that it was notified by an off-duty Norfolk officer Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. of a possible drunk driver in the student pickup line at Woodland Park elementary school.
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
Death penalty sought for man charged in Nebraska killings
Prosecutors in northeastern Nebraska are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killings of four people last summer in the small town of Laurel.
Norfolk woman arrested while reportedly intoxicated at elementary school
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she was reportedly intoxicated outside of an elementary school in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the Woodland Park Elementary School around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers said an off-duty Norfolk police officer reported that...
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly breaking into home, threatening people with knife
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home and threatened the residents with a knife. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about a disturbance at a home in Woodland Park around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said 22-year-old Safaa...
Roll over accident totals vehicle, occupants treated at scene
PILGER, Neb. -- Northeast authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a one-vehicle rollover near Pilger on Highway 275. The Sheriff's Office said they investigated the accident. It was reported that the accident happened when and SUV, heading west, left...
Vehicles towed, Madison man arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office remained busy during the Wednesday snow storm. Sheriff Mike Unger said multiple vehicles were towed during the storm, and he also said a person was arrested for DWI following an accident. Unger said that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to,...
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
Four in double figures as Northeast women take down Midland JV
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team competed in their first showdown of the week as they battled Midland University JV Friday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. The Hawks came out on top in the battle by a final score of 93-47. The Hawks (12-6, 5-3...
Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's schedule
Stevi Fallis scored 22 points to lead the Northeast Community College women's basketball team over the Midland University junior varsity, 93-47. Jordan Janssen and Justin Eagins both scored 16 points to lead the Wayne State men's basketball team past Bemidji State, 68-53. The Wayne State women's basketball team snapped a...
Oakland-Craig's Nelson sisters, Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athletes of the Week
Congratulations to Chaney and Sadie Nelson of Oakland-Craig, the Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athletes of the Week. The twin sisters became the fifth and sixth players in Oakland-Craig history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Balanced attack carries Wayne State men past Bemidji State
Jordan Janssen and Justin Eagins each scored 16 points to lead Wayne State College past Bemidji State 68-53 in Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 13-6 and 8-5 in the NSIC while BSU drops to 12-7 and 7-6 in league games.
Wayne State hoops teams close out four-game home stand hosting Bemidji State, Minnesota Crookston
Wayne State caps a four-game homestand in men’s basketball this weekend hosting NSIC cross-division games vs. Bemidji State Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. and Minnesota Crookston Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Rice Auditorium. Starting this weekend, the final 10 NSIC doubleheaders will feature the men's game first followed by...
Wayne State women snap five-game skid with win over Bemidji State
Wayne State snapped a five-game losing streak Friday evening at Rice Auditorium leading from start to finish in a 71-55 win over Bemidji State in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball. The Wildcats are now 10-7 overall and 6-7 in the NSIC, surpassing last year’s win total (9-15) while BSU falls to 5-12 and 2-11 in league games.
