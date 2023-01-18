Read full article on original website
The Batavian
Traffic blocked by accident on West Main in Batavia
A two-car accident is blocking traffic on West Main Street, Batavia, in front of Olivers. City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
WHEC TV-10
26-year-old dies after being hit by a car Friday night
Rochester Police say they responded to Portland Avenue and Norton Street at 11 p.m. Friday after a person was hit by a car. They say they saw a man laying on the road when they arrived. The vehicle that hit the man was also there. Officials say the man was...
RFD investigates Mini Mart fire on Lyell Ave
The Rochester Police Department responded to the store earlier for a burglary. No official information has been released regarding the burglary.
Water main break causes significant flooding in Buffalo
A water main break is causing significant flooding on Seneca Street and James P. Coppola Sr. Boulevard in Buffalo.
Driver dead after Wayne Co. tractor trailer crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed Tuesday in a tractor trailer crash in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Finch, 34, was driving south on State Route 414 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane, and hit a tractor trailer. Both vehicles left the […]
Researching Devil's Rock in Genesee County
Did you know there is an unusual rock formation just outside Batavia? Daybreak Kevin O'Neill checked it out. It's easy to spot, and looks out of place in the Genesee County countryside. Likely several million years old, it’s a 10-foot tall mushroom-shaped glacial deposit. The unique shape has sparked...
wnypapers.com
Burglary in Town of Niagara leads to shelter in place
Submitted by the Town of Niagara Police Department and Acting Chief Craig Guiliani. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5:12 p.m., officers from the Town of Niagara Police Department were dispatched to 8521 Porter Road (Royal Park Apartments) for a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, a Town of Niagara officer approached...
wnypapers.com
New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County
It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
‘We want to step up and help’: Niagara County rallies together after house fire hospitalizes father and 5-year-old son
Three dogs were rescued and are currently in the care of neighbors.
Shelter in place lifted for Royal Park Apartments, three taken into custody after shots fired
TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office enacted a shelter in place for all residents of the Royal Park Apartment complex Wednesday after a shots fired incident. The shelter in place was lifted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Niagara police, authorities responded to the scene of a burglary […]
Kucko’s Camera: Wychmere donkey farm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After yet another gloomy Western New York day, I needed to lift my spirits. A good old farm does the trick every time. Wychmere Farms is located in Ontario, New York, and dates back to the 1820’s. At Wychmere, Karen and Bob Pinckney have made raising donkeys this their passion for […]
West Herr gifts 18-year-old Gabby Kranock a wheelchair van
18–year-old Gabby Kranock who’s paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver has been gifted a wheelchair van by West Herr.
Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
informnny.com
Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified...
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
The Batavian
Lesa M. VanSon
Lesa M. VanSon of Attica, passed away on January 16, 2023 in Roswell with her beloved husband by her side, after being together for 37 years. She was born in West Seneca to Allan Vivian and the late Marjorie Vivian. Her unique creativity and tenacious energy remain in the hearts...
wbfo.org
Fire commissioner was not in Buffalo during the blizzard
Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, who is responsible for coordinating the city's emergency response, did not deny claims he went on vacation during the storm. Renaldo spoke about the Buffalo Fire Department's response to the blizzard in a Common Council meeting Tuesday, where he commended the courage of the firefighters. Renaldo stated that some firefighters worked for over 90 hours over the weekend of the storm, and he was clear that sacrifices were part of a firefighter’s duty.
The Batavian
Joseph D. Taromino
Batavia - Joseph D. Taromino, 67 of Batavia passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia. He was born Sunday, May 29th, 1955 in Buffalo, a son of the late John Taromino and Louise Ruggeri Taromino. He worked for many years...
ozaukeepress.com
Full steam ahead at 1,000-acre solar site
Workers contending with sloppy winter weather prepare for installation of panels in the Town of Holland. CREWS AT THE 1,000-acre Onion River Solar Project in the Town of Holland worked last week to install piles that will eventually hold the 387,000 solar panels that will produce an estimated 150 megawatts of power. After the piles are in place, crews will install the racking system that allows the panels to move and follow the sun throughout the day. The solar farm is expected to be running by the end of the year. Photo by Sam Arendt.
