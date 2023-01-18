Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Paige Spirinac reveals what fans will see on new 'OnlyPaige' site
American social media personality and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has announced her subscription-based content-based website – and the name is seemingly a play on OnlyFans. On Wednesday, Spiranac released “OnlyPaige,” and teased fans via her Instagram Stories about what they can expect to see on her platform....
Golf.com
‘Silly thing to talk about’: LPGA players frustrated by locker drama
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 LPGA season is only one day old, but controversy is already rearing its head. At this week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the field does not have access to a player’s-only locker room. Bathrooms and showers are available in the Lake Nona clubhouse for the women to use, but no space in the facility is specifically designated for players.
Golf.com
‘I feel ya captain’: Phil Mickelson takes to Twitter to show love for ‘crazy’ move
The television analysts? They were confused. But Luke Donald? Though his move was daring, he was clear. And Phil Mickelson? He loved every bit of it. “It was the right play. I feel ya captain,” the embattled six-time major champion wrote on Twitter, adding a thumbs-up emoji after the first sentence, and a sunglasses emoji after the second.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Golf.com
The best golf tip Max Homa ever received is genius in its simplicity
The best golf tip five-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa ever received came not from a Tour range or in a private session with a high-priced instructor but from his first golf coach when Max was only 10 or 11 years old. “We were talking about a tournament I had...
Futurism
People Forced to “Go to Work” in the Metaverse Say It’s a Complete Nightmare
In an apparent attempt to both appeal to the broader public and ink every corporate partnership fathomable, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has put a lot of effort into marketing his expensive metaverse as the future of work. Tech is already integral to the modern workplace, and a lot of people already work fully remote or hybrid schedules — why not join your coworkers in virtual or augmented reality, where you and your legless torso can have 12 computer screens?
What does the facepalm emoji mean?
IF YOU'VE ever been so embarrassed that you've put your hand over your face, then the facepalm emoji will likely resonate with you. However, it can also be used on all sorts of occasions, which we've rounded up for you below. What does the facepalm emoji mean?. Like toddlers playing...
Golf.com
Danielle Kang’s brilliant reason for aiming away from the pin
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes the best strategies in golf are counterintuitive. We’ve all heard the advice that going bombs away off the tee and getting it as close to the green as possible is statistically advantageous. Advanced analytics back up the claim, and distance has become king in the sport.
ZDNet
Watch this humanoid robot skip, jump, lift and flip
Boston Dynamics dropped a new video that shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items and even does a backflip. Atlas's advanced robotic features and...
Golf.com
Augusta National returns to video games in new EA Sports PGA Tour series
One of the game’s most fabled courses is back in the virtual world for the first time in a decade. And it looks better than ever. EA Sports, the makers of the popular Tiger Woods PGA Tour and Rory McIlroy video game series which was last released in 2015, announced Thursday it is relaunching the iconic video game as EA Sports PGA Tour — and with it comes the return of Augusta National to video games as part of EA Sports PGA Tour’s roster of 30 courses.
Augusta Free Press
Google data: We Americans, apparently, are among those most obsessed with crosswords
Unscramblerer.com analyzed Google trends data from the last 12 months and revealed the top English-speaking countries that love crosswords. The United States is the fifth country most obsessed with crosswords. No. 1 is the United Kingdom, followed by New Zealand, Ireland and Australia. Canada is no. 6. Vermont is the...
Futurism
A Scientist Is Looking Into Whether We Can Hack the Reality Simulation
Want to be able to pause a conversation so that you can think of something perfectly charming to say? Send a hologram of yourself to a party for a few minutes in the case that you're late? Fear not — someone's looking into it for you. That someone is...
Golf.com
‘You guys always try to look for something’: Jon Rahm gets spicy after misses
Those were the first three words from Jon Rahm on Saturday during his post-third round press conference at the American Express tournament. Remember them. They’ll come up later. And big picture at the Pete Dye Stadium Course, things were great. Rahm shot seven-under 65, which followed back-to-back 64s on...
Golf.com
‘That’s a disaster’: Ryder Cup captain putts ball into bunker — and drops 19 spots
Luke Donald was rolling. Just a day earlier, in fact, this year’s European Ryder Cup captain was being asked whether he would pick himself to play in the biannual event. “1975 I think the last time that happened,” Donald said. “No, we are a long way from that.”
game-news24.com
The gameplay series started with a clue to the mechanic
The first episode of the game series that started today goes into game world, storylines, and music. You’re also going to be new to the game. Recently, indie studio Awaceb led you to a Journey through New Caledonia. There are now a gameplay series showing you more about Tchia. Episode one focuses on tropical weather, story and soundtrack.
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Stuff you need in your bag in 2023
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. What should I add to my bag this off-season so I’m good to go when the weather heats up?. For most of you, the 2023 golf season hasn’t...
Golf.com
LIV Golf’s latest legal issue? Its ownership
It’s been a quiet winter for LIV Golf but not necessarily in the courtroom, where recent hearings between LIV and the PGA Tour have centered around a key topic: LIV Golf’s ownership and operations. The antitrust suit is in the middle of its “discovery” phase, wherein each party...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Doctor explains three weird techniques to help you fall asleep in seconds
A fifth of people in the UK take between 2-3 hours to fall asleep once they get into bed, according to a survey by Get Laid Beds. Those that read before bed, are most likely to fall asleep quickest, and have the best quality of sleep, according to the same research.
Golf.com
WATCH: Pro has two incredible breaks — one bad, one good — on back-to-back holes
Good and bad breaks — the “rub of the green” — are usually part of the fun in a round of golf. Players do the best they can, but there are parts of the game — a lie, the way a ball bounces — that simply come down to luck.
Comments / 0