One of the game’s most fabled courses is back in the virtual world for the first time in a decade. And it looks better than ever. EA Sports, the makers of the popular Tiger Woods PGA Tour and Rory McIlroy video game series which was last released in 2015, announced Thursday it is relaunching the iconic video game as EA Sports PGA Tour — and with it comes the return of Augusta National to video games as part of EA Sports PGA Tour’s roster of 30 courses.

