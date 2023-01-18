Read full article on original website
Outside Louis Vuitton’s AW23 menswear show, thousands of teenagers are cheering on the Essex guy from Emily in Paris as he jumps on top of a limousine. Inside, a maze of quintessentially adolescent bedrooms designed by the Gondry brothers, and Spanish superstar Rosalía staging a full-on pop performance that’s part vocal part immersive role play. Welcome to the Louis Vuitton circus, a kaleidoscopic universe, a sort of weird-and-wonderful playground where bright colours, countless celebrities and as many LV logos as possible come to life on a giant catwalk. Since the passing of Virgil Abloh, the house has been producing studio-designed collections that riff on the themes of his collections, ostensibly getting bigger and more spectacular by the season. This time round, the house announced the collection would be under the creative direction of KidSuper’s New York-born designer, Colm Dillane, as well as stylist Ib Kamara. Together, they developed a collection that continued on one of Virgil’s leitmotifs: the tropes of childhood, reimagined as kitsch luxury.
Our review of the collection will follow shortly. In the meantime, check out our round-up of the biggest and best moments from Paris Fashion Week Men’s AW23 here.
T-minus 26 days until V-Day, people—which means you better turn your brain to hustle mode and start thinking about the perfect gift for your lover(s). Single? You’re in luck, too, because the impending corporatized day of love is still an opportunity to spoil yourself silly. In the spirit of Miley Cyrus’s new *chef’s kiss* diss track, “I can buy my own flowers…I can love me better than you can.” So don’t wait for Cupid’s arrow to strike—treat yo self.
What makes a timeless design? That was the question that a panel of design experts — i-D’s Osman Ahmed, interior designer Jenna Fletcher, and typographer Alex Trochut — gathered to discuss last week for an evening hosted by i-D and Jaeger-LeCoultre at 180 Strand in London. Taking the 92-year history of the watchmaker’s iconic ‘Reverso’ watch, an emblem of Art Deco design, the panelists discussed some of their favourite objects and designers — as well their own constant quest to create something new that will still remain timeless in years to come.
“Carte blanche” is how Alexandre Mattiussi described Ami’s AW23 collection, which comes hot off the heels of a very busy year for the designer and his fast-growing brand. There were collaborations with Puma, more than 20 store openings across various continents, a show at the Sacré Coeur filled with iconic guests, presences at the Met Gala and Cannes film festival, and perhaps most memorably, an appearance in the third season of Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris, in which the American ex-pat orchestrates a campaign featuring Ami logos emblazoned across hot air balloons. Alexandre’s new year’s resolution? Opt-out. “I don't want to play that game,” he says of fashion’s increasingly frenetic spectacle. “You know, I just want to please myself, and please my customers.”
