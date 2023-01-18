Outside Louis Vuitton’s AW23 menswear show, thousands of teenagers are cheering on the Essex guy from Emily in Paris as he jumps on top of a limousine. Inside, a maze of quintessentially adolescent bedrooms designed by the Gondry brothers, and Spanish superstar Rosalía staging a full-on pop performance that’s part vocal part immersive role play. Welcome to the Louis Vuitton circus, a kaleidoscopic universe, a sort of weird-and-wonderful playground where bright colours, countless celebrities and as many LV logos as possible come to life on a giant catwalk. Since the passing of Virgil Abloh, the house has been producing studio-designed collections that riff on the themes of his collections, ostensibly getting bigger and more spectacular by the season. This time round, the house announced the collection would be under the creative direction of KidSuper’s New York-born designer, Colm Dillane, as well as stylist Ib Kamara. Together, they developed a collection that continued on one of Virgil’s leitmotifs: the tropes of childhood, reimagined as kitsch luxury.

1 DAY AGO