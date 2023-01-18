Read full article on original website
Clarksville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Clarksville. The West Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
clarksvillenow.com
Govs cheerleading team, mascot post top five finishes at National Championships
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University’s cheer and dance teams recently competed in the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships, Jan. 13-15, at the Walt Disney World Resort. Leading the teams’ results, Austin Peay’s mascot “Governor Peay” finished second in the...
fox17.com
Parts issue could leave Rutherford Co. special education students without a ride to school
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Leaders in Rutherford County Schools are facing problems when it comes to certain school buses—and it’s impacting special education students the most. Special education buses, or “sped buses,” are smaller than other school buses. Finding parts for these vehicles is often difficult....
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Entrepreneur to Board of Directors
(Rutherford County, TN) Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that H. Laws McCullough III, co-owner of Murfreesboro-based healthcare software company Provident Solutions, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. Mr. McCullough is a 7th-generation resident of Rutherford County and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He is well known in the community as “Brother.”
WATE
Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson County
Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was Wilson County, just east of Nashville. Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson …. Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was...
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
dicksonpost.com
More on the settlers who helped Tennessee become 16th state
James Robertson and his group that settled at Fort Nashborough were not the first European settlers to come to the area we know today as Middle Tennessee. The first settlers of European descent were French fur traders. Jean du Charleville was a French fur trader who settled in what would...
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
clarksvillenow.com
Rossview forward earns Player of the Week after career night in scoring
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview High junior forward Landon Hankemeier has received Clarksville Now Player of the Week honors following a career night in scoring last week. Rossview High boys’ basketball went into last week with a three-game winning streak. After facing Springfield High and Northeast High, the...
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Smyrna Police Department
Smyrna has a new top cop! It’s time for News 2 Gives Back, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators. Today, News 2 is visiting Smyrna, TN Police Department’s new Police Chief, Jason Irvin, who took over official police duties in November. Irvin is...
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library and BizVetsConnect to host second free mini-MBA program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library along with BizVetsConnect is again hosting a free Mini-MBA program for small businesses. The program will be a six-week course designed to educate, empower, and motivate both new business startups and first-time entrepreneurs. Each week will feature key tips from initial...
Dickson Appoints Director of Newly Created Office of Emergency Management
Dickson Police Department’s Todd Christian has been promoted to major and designated as the director of the City of Dickson’s newly created Office of Emergency Management. A 22-year law enforcement veteran, Christian will continue to lead the department’s Special Operations Division, which oversees training, equipment and the department fleet, and will continue his role as the department’s network coordinator with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. As director of the OEM, Christian will add the responsibility of creating and implementing the city’s Emergency Operations Plan in response to natural and man-made disasters.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 18, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
2 guns recovered from Nashville high schools
Two guns were recovered from Nashville high schools Wednesday.
Schools to reopen in Montgomery County Wednesday following Clarksville water main break
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School will spend Tuesday at home due to a water main break. District officials announced all schools would be closed because of water outages and mandatory water restrictions.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
Georgia man travels through Tennessee to research impacts of anti-camping law on the homeless
A new state law went into effect last summer, criminalizing camping on public property. Now, one man is working on a project to highlight how the law is impacting Tennessee's homeless population.
