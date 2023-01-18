ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Entrepreneur to Board of Directors

(Rutherford County, TN) Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that H. Laws McCullough III, co-owner of Murfreesboro-based healthcare software company Provident Solutions, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. Mr. McCullough is a 7th-generation resident of Rutherford County and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He is well known in the community as “Brother.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WATE

Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson County

Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was Wilson County, just east of Nashville. Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson …. Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
dicksonpost.com

More on the settlers who helped Tennessee become 16th state

James Robertson and his group that settled at Fort Nashborough were not the first European settlers to come to the area we know today as Middle Tennessee. The first settlers of European descent were French fur traders. Jean du Charleville was a French fur trader who settled in what would...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Rossview forward earns Player of the Week after career night in scoring

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview High junior forward Landon Hankemeier has received Clarksville Now Player of the Week honors following a career night in scoring last week. Rossview High boys’ basketball went into last week with a three-game winning streak. After facing Springfield High and Northeast High, the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Smyrna Police Department

Smyrna has a new top cop! It’s time for News 2 Gives Back, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators. Today, News 2 is visiting Smyrna, TN Police Department’s new Police Chief, Jason Irvin, who took over official police duties in November. Irvin is...
SMYRNA, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library and BizVetsConnect to host second free mini-MBA program

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library along with BizVetsConnect is again hosting a free Mini-MBA program for small businesses. The program will be a six-week course designed to educate, empower, and motivate both new business startups and first-time entrepreneurs. Each week will feature key tips from initial...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson Appoints Director of Newly Created Office of Emergency Management

Dickson Police Department’s Todd Christian has been promoted to major and designated as the director of the City of Dickson’s newly created Office of Emergency Management. A 22-year law enforcement veteran, Christian will continue to lead the department’s Special Operations Division, which oversees training, equipment and the department fleet, and will continue his role as the department’s network coordinator with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. As director of the OEM, Christian will add the responsibility of creating and implementing the city’s Emergency Operations Plan in response to natural and man-made disasters.
DICKSON, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 18, 2023

Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy