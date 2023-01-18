ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Tribune-Review

Pot 'sticking out of' pants pocket leads to felony drug arrest at New Kensington hotel

New Kensington police arrested a man on felony drug charges after staff at a local motel reported that he refused to leave and was following a woman around the parking lot. When officers arrived at the Quality Inn off Tarentum Bridge Road about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 1, they found Melvin Ray Saunders asleep in the lobby. They charged him with drug possession after he was searched, according to a criminal complaint.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wccsradio.com

MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING POLICE SENTENCED ON FRIDAY

An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday for a case where he was charged with assaulting a state trooper in 2021. 31-year-old Charles B. Ross of Indiana was ordered to serve up to five years in state prison and to pay fines and court costs by Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco during a sentencing hearing on Friday. Police said that on August 7th of 2021, they were called out to a location on Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township for a report of a man behaving erratically. When police arrived, Ross admitted that he was high on methamphetamine, but refused to comply with their verbal commands. During the incident, he tried to run into traffic and get himself hit by oncoming traffic. As police were taking him into custody, Ross resisted arrest and tried to assault the troopers, kicking one of them in the head.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

4 face felony drug charges after agents find fentanyl during raid at New Kensington house

Four people arrested by a team of agents who raided a home in New Kensington in late December have been ordered to stand trial on drug charges. Tammy Alane Hess, 53; Paul Scott Scratchard, 55; and Didiel Tirado, 57, all of the 2500 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington; and Lacy Lee Pearce, 33, of the 5100 block of Watters Road in Allegheny Township, were each charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with seven related misdemeanor drug counts.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
theriver953.com

VSP arrest a Winchester man after a high speed chase

Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Information Officer Sergeant Brent Coffey reports by email the arrest of a Winchester man after a high speed chase. John P. Scaperotto of Winchester is facing several charges after the chase through Frederick County just past 8 a.m. Jan. 19. VSP initiated a traffic stop...
WINCHESTER, VA
WTAJ

Everett mother accused of DUI with preschoolers in SUV

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A phone call from a nanny led to the arrest of an Everett mother for drinking and driving with her two preschool-aged children, state police report. According to state troopers, they were called on the evening of Jan. 17 about 31-year-old Shaina Duffy leaving a home with her children, ages […]
EVERETT, PA
WTAJ

Three arrested after mugging of Altoona teens

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old Tyrone teen was arrested on his birthday with two other underage teens for reportedly mugging another group of teens in Altoona, police report. The Tyrone teen, identified as Cameron Walters, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to robbery, and corruption of minors for his involvement in the incident, court documents […]
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

HOMER CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING STATE TROOPERS TO BE SENTENCED TODAY

A sentencing hearing will be held in Indiana County Court today for a Homer City man charged with assaulting state troopers in August of 2021. Court documents show 31-year-old Charles Brantley Ross will go before District Judge Thomas Bianco at 8:30 this morning for his sentencing hearing. He is charged with aggravated assault – attempt to cause serious injuries, along with resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct – engaging in fighting for an incident on August 7, 2021.
HOMER CITY, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg man sentenced in 2019 overdose death

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for an overdose death that occured in Altoona over three years ago. Robert Patterson, 46, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 to serve a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 20 years incarceration, according to Blair County District Attorney […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Two men killed in Haws Pike crash

Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 teens charged after Altoona car crash involving stolen SUV

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four teens are facing criminal charges following a car crash in Altoona that involved a stolen SUV. Police were sent to the intersection of 11th Street and Lexington Ave. in Altoona on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 for a two vehicle crash. Dispatch informed officers prior to their arrival a 2007 […]
ALTOONA, PA
Metro News

Former employee charged with robbing Martinsburg business

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A former employee who had recently been fired has now been arrested in the armed robbery of a Martinsburg business. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon tells the Panhandle News Network an armed robbery occurred Dec. 18 at the business, called Jakki’s, at 157 Warm Spring Avenue in Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT

Indiana Borough Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a theft that happened in late December in the borough. Police were called out to the Dollar General store in the 400 Block of South Seventh Street for a reported theft. It was discovered that someone entered the store, changed their jacket while inside, took items off the store shelves and left without paying for any of the items.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

JOHNSTOWN MAN HURT IN WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

State police released more details regarding a crash earlier this week in Cherryhill Township. The crash was reported Wednesday around 11:26 p.m., and it sent Cherryhill and Pine Township fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 422 East near Diehl Road. Troopers say a car driven by a 30-year-old Johnstown man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The car then went down an embankment and struck a tree before coming to rest in a wooded area adjacent to the westbound lane.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case

A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case.  Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed.  This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

