Pot 'sticking out of' pants pocket leads to felony drug arrest at New Kensington hotel
New Kensington police arrested a man on felony drug charges after staff at a local motel reported that he refused to leave and was following a woman around the parking lot. When officers arrived at the Quality Inn off Tarentum Bridge Road about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 1, they found Melvin Ray Saunders asleep in the lobby. They charged him with drug possession after he was searched, according to a criminal complaint.
wccsradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING POLICE SENTENCED ON FRIDAY
An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday for a case where he was charged with assaulting a state trooper in 2021. 31-year-old Charles B. Ross of Indiana was ordered to serve up to five years in state prison and to pay fines and court costs by Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco during a sentencing hearing on Friday. Police said that on August 7th of 2021, they were called out to a location on Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township for a report of a man behaving erratically. When police arrived, Ross admitted that he was high on methamphetamine, but refused to comply with their verbal commands. During the incident, he tried to run into traffic and get himself hit by oncoming traffic. As police were taking him into custody, Ross resisted arrest and tried to assault the troopers, kicking one of them in the head.
4 face felony drug charges after agents find fentanyl during raid at New Kensington house
Four people arrested by a team of agents who raided a home in New Kensington in late December have been ordered to stand trial on drug charges. Tammy Alane Hess, 53; Paul Scott Scratchard, 55; and Didiel Tirado, 57, all of the 2500 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington; and Lacy Lee Pearce, 33, of the 5100 block of Watters Road in Allegheny Township, were each charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with seven related misdemeanor drug counts.
theriver953.com
VSP arrest a Winchester man after a high speed chase
Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Information Officer Sergeant Brent Coffey reports by email the arrest of a Winchester man after a high speed chase. John P. Scaperotto of Winchester is facing several charges after the chase through Frederick County just past 8 a.m. Jan. 19. VSP initiated a traffic stop...
Everett mother accused of DUI with preschoolers in SUV
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A phone call from a nanny led to the arrest of an Everett mother for drinking and driving with her two preschool-aged children, state police report. According to state troopers, they were called on the evening of Jan. 17 about 31-year-old Shaina Duffy leaving a home with her children, ages […]
Three arrested after mugging of Altoona teens
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old Tyrone teen was arrested on his birthday with two other underage teens for reportedly mugging another group of teens in Altoona, police report. The Tyrone teen, identified as Cameron Walters, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to robbery, and corruption of minors for his involvement in the incident, court documents […]
wdadradio.com
TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING STATE TROOPERS TO BE SENTENCED TODAY
A sentencing hearing will be held in Indiana County Court today for a Homer City man charged with assaulting state troopers in August of 2021. Court documents show 31-year-old Charles Brantley Ross will go before District Judge Thomas Bianco at 8:30 this morning for his sentencing hearing. He is charged with aggravated assault – attempt to cause serious injuries, along with resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct – engaging in fighting for an incident on August 7, 2021.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Fulton County bank robbery
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a robbery took place at F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County on Friday, Jan. 20. A police report states that troopers with PSP McConnellsburg responded to the bank at 11:07 a.m. State police say a black...
Coroner: Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County on Friday, the coroner’s office said. The crash took place along Haws Pike, or Route 56, in St. Clair Township. According to the coroner’s office, the driver of a Dodge Ram was heading...
Hollidaysburg man sentenced in 2019 overdose death
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for an overdose death that occured in Altoona over three years ago. Robert Patterson, 46, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 to serve a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 20 years incarceration, according to Blair County District Attorney […]
WJAC TV
Two men killed in Haws Pike crash
Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
Metro News
Berkeley prosecutor to seek special prosecutor in connection with traffic crash involving sheriff’s daughter
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti says she’ll ask that a special prosecutor be appointed to review the traffic crash involving Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s daughter earlier this month. Responding to a request for comment from MetroNews affiliate WEPM in Martinsburg, Delligatti said...
4 teens charged after Altoona car crash involving stolen SUV
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four teens are facing criminal charges following a car crash in Altoona that involved a stolen SUV. Police were sent to the intersection of 11th Street and Lexington Ave. in Altoona on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 for a two vehicle crash. Dispatch informed officers prior to their arrival a 2007 […]
Metro News
Former employee charged with robbing Martinsburg business
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A former employee who had recently been fired has now been arrested in the armed robbery of a Martinsburg business. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon tells the Panhandle News Network an armed robbery occurred Dec. 18 at the business, called Jakki’s, at 157 Warm Spring Avenue in Martinsburg.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
Indiana Borough Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a theft that happened in late December in the borough. Police were called out to the Dollar General store in the 400 Block of South Seventh Street for a reported theft. It was discovered that someone entered the store, changed their jacket while inside, took items off the store shelves and left without paying for any of the items.
Summerhill man accused of endangering children after overdosing
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – One Cambria County man is in prison after he has been accused of overdosing while he was taking care of three children, one of which was an infant. Mark Mayes, 39, of Summerhill was supposed to be taking care of three children on Friday, Jan. 13 at a residence. A […]
wdadradio.com
JOHNSTOWN MAN HURT IN WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police released more details regarding a crash earlier this week in Cherryhill Township. The crash was reported Wednesday around 11:26 p.m., and it sent Cherryhill and Pine Township fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 422 East near Diehl Road. Troopers say a car driven by a 30-year-old Johnstown man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The car then went down an embankment and struck a tree before coming to rest in a wooded area adjacent to the westbound lane.
Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case
A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case. Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed. This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
2 women charged after fentanyl and other drugs found during traffic stop
Two women are facing eight counts each of various fentanyl and other drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday in Monongalia County.
