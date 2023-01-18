ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mike McCarthy Responds to NFL Playoff Scheduling Controversy

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Surxu_0kIlxk0d00

The Dallas Cowboys were final team in Super Wildcard Weekend to qualify for this next round of the NFL playoffs.

Because of seeding and format, the Cowboys find themselves with one fewer day for prep time as they gear up for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

But do they care? Not so much.

Dallas takes on San Francisco Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the 49ers were the first NFL team to reach the divisional round after they blew out Seattle in the fourth quarter last Saturday at Levi Stadium.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy didn’t seem bothered that his guys had one fewer day than the 49ers. It’s the cost of doing business in the NFL, especially when you’re one of the most popular teams in the league.

“TV is king. What are you gonna say?” McCarthy said once he returned to Dallas from Tampa. “This is part of the challenge. It’s not a concern. We got plenty of time to get ready. We’re not stressed about it at all.”

Mike McCarthy Says Players Should Be ‘Grumpy’ in Practice This Week

Here’s why the stress levels are a smidge lower for the Cowboys. Dallas finally ended one bad playoff streak when they rolled the Bucs, 31-14. It was the first time the Cowboys won a playoff game on the road since 1993.

And now, here’s why TV took such delight in a Cowboys-Bucs matchup, scheduling it for the Monday Night Football window instead as one of the weekend games,

The Cowboys-Bucs drew an average of 30.6 million viewers on ABC and ESPN. It represented the most watched NFL game telecast by the ESPN cluster of networks since Super Bowl 40 in 2006. More TV information will be released Wednesday. And look for this game to be the most-watched non-Super Bowl contest broadcast within the ESPN umbrella since 1996. (For what it’s worth, that game was Cowboys-Cardinals in 1999).

Mike McCarthy quipped (we think) that his Cowboys will have a hidden advantage during practice this week.

“I think it’s going to serve us well,” he said. “We’ll have less sleep, and we’ll be grumpy.” It seems grumpy players practice better.

Of course, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appreciates the TV attention. He’s a billionare businessman, after all. Dallas-San Fran has a late afternoon kickoff on Fox, meaning a chunk of the game will bleed into primetime. The largest audiences for football usually come on Sunday nights.

Does the lack of a day in practice bother Jones? “Not at all. Not at all,” he told reporters in post-game Monday night. “That’s what we were dealt. We got to play in front of the nation. We got an extra day to get ready for (Tampa). Good thing. The result, we’ll go play on a short week. We’ve done that Thanksgiving Day, played short weeks. . . . I don’t see that being a disadvantage.”

The post Mike McCarthy Responds to NFL Playoff Scheduling Controversy appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers Makes His 2023 Intentions Clear, Puts Ball in Packers Court

Aaron Rodgers wants to play to win another Super Bowl, should he return to football in 2023, but put his future in the hands of the Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback put the ball in the team’s court as far as the plan for next season. Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to return for another season after the Packers missed the playoffs, following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on the final weekend of the regular season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

WATCH: Erin Andrews Rocks Justin Jefferson’s Bling, Attempts Embarrassing Griddy During Pregame Show

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews is sporting some fresh bling for the Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants NFC Wild Card game Sunday. Andrews showed off her “game day glam” prior to kickoff, revealing that it belonged to Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Andrews went full-on Jefferson impression, giving her best griddy as well. Spoiler — this griddy will not be winning any awards in the future.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season

Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

635K+
Followers
71K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy