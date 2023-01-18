ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers

Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
What Gen Z wants to be when they grow up

Despite the rise of social media and the ubiquity of the creator economy, most Gen Z-ers are interested in the same traditional careers as generations before them. Driving the news: Young people today are more likely to job-hop, but they are also looking for stability by pursuing careers as CEOs, doctors and engineers, according to a new Axios/Generation Lab study.
US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere

The U.S. state agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wants to transform how the weather is reported. Their goal is to make the data look more like the way people see weather, in a 3D visual, and they have asked Colorado-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin to help them in this lofty task, according to a report by 9News published on Monday.
Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming

An option to pay to get rid of ads altogether has been something Twitter users have been expressing a desire for since at least the introduction of the original Twitter paid subscription, which provided a number of features to users but did nothing to change the rate at which they saw ads on the site. Musk previously tipped that there would be a fully ad-free higher tier subscription coming in 2023 in mid-December last year. At the time, Musk also said Blue subcribers at the existing rate would see half the ads of free users.
