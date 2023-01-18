Read full article on original website
Related
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
A Roomba photographed a woman on the toilet and it ended up on social media. Now A.I. experts have this warning about bringing tech into your home
Questions around regulating A.I. are ramping up as the technology continues to spread.
Scientists created a wheeled robot that can smell with locust antennae
In a scientific first, researchers at Tel Aviv University built a robot that can "smell" using a biological sensor - the locust antennae. According to the makers, the robot's biological sensor sensitivity to smell is 10,000 times higher than current electronic devices. The sensor sends electrical signals in response to...
Boston Dynamics' Atlas can now pick and toss items, just like humans
Boston Dynamics has done it once again. After demonstrating the extreme capabilities of its bipedal robot, Atlas, flawlessly executing parkour tricks, the company has now released a video where you will fall in love with the robot for doing what one hates the most—climbing down from a high platform or ladder to get the tool you need.
Why Don't We Still Have PASIV Device From Inception?
Do you think 12 years is a short time to create a new technological product? Especially when it comes to dreams that we have worked hard to make sense of since the earliest times…. So why don't we still have a PASIV Device?. Have you ever had moments when you...
What Gen Z wants to be when they grow up
Despite the rise of social media and the ubiquity of the creator economy, most Gen Z-ers are interested in the same traditional careers as generations before them. Driving the news: Young people today are more likely to job-hop, but they are also looking for stability by pursuing careers as CEOs, doctors and engineers, according to a new Axios/Generation Lab study.
Russian hackers are using ChatGPT to write malicious pieces of code
Hackers in Russia are not just keen on leveraging ChatGPT to write pieces of malicious code but have also succeeded in bypassing the geofencing meant to keep them away from the platform, Business Insider reported. ChatGPT, the chatbot launched by OpenAI to demonstrate the advances made in artificial intelligence (AI)...
US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere
The U.S. state agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wants to transform how the weather is reported. Their goal is to make the data look more like the way people see weather, in a 3D visual, and they have asked Colorado-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin to help them in this lofty task, according to a report by 9News published on Monday.
YouTubers claim to have built 'world's biggest' hexapod rideable robot
It took over a year and a half to engineer the massive robot.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming
An option to pay to get rid of ads altogether has been something Twitter users have been expressing a desire for since at least the introduction of the original Twitter paid subscription, which provided a number of features to users but did nothing to change the rate at which they saw ads on the site. Musk previously tipped that there would be a fully ad-free higher tier subscription coming in 2023 in mid-December last year. At the time, Musk also said Blue subcribers at the existing rate would see half the ads of free users.
Tech layoffs 2023: Alphabet slays 12,000 jobs, invests in AI
Rumors are circulating that Google’s parent company is launching a new AI product.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0