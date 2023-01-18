ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers Opals on Mars, Gems Could Provide Future Water Source

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jx9ZD_0kIlwjRn00
(Photo by NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS / HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

In an ancient, barren lake bed on Mars, NASA‘s Curiosity rover made an unexpected discovery: opal gemstones glittering among the endless red dirt and rock. More than just attractive Martian decor, opals are rich in water, opening the door for a potential water source on Mars in the future.

Until recently, scientists assumed Mars was a “dead” planet, its potential for life lost long ago. Now, however, NASA is collecting evidence to suggest the Red Planet could support life in the not-so-distant future.

The latest discovery was in Mars’ Gale Crater, at the bottom of which the Curiosity rover spotted a strange glint in the dust. Upon closer inspection, scientists realized they were opals, providing evidence that water and rock have interacted beneath the surface far more recently than they thought.

Though Mars’ past remains murky, new discoveries such as opals support the theory that microbial life once flourished on the now-desolate planet. Water is a key factor in determining the potential for extraterrestrial life, as water, along with an energy source and stable environment, is essential for supporting life as we know it.

Because opal’s primary ingredients are water and silica, it’s possible that the mineral could one day be harvested for the water stored inside. This would not only change the history of Mars as we know it but provide a water source for future crewed missions.

Water-Rich Opal Suggests Mars Could Be Habitable Beneath the Surface

Water no longer flows across the Martian surface, and even if it did, the amount of radiation on Mars’ surface makes it inhospitable to the creatures of Earth (including humans). This forced scientists to look deeper for answers, scouring Mars’ geology in search of any sign of water. And in the subsurface fractures of the Crater, they found it.

Not only do opals glitter inside the fractures, holding the promise of water inside, but the darker environment is far better protected from the intense radiation on Mars’ surface.

“Our new analysis of archival data showed striking similarity between all of the fracture halos we’ve observed much later in the mission,” lead study author Travis Gabriel, a research physicist at the U.S. Geological Survey, said in a statement. “Seeing that these fracture networks were so widespread and likely chock-full of opal was incredible.”

“Given the widespread fracture networks discovered in Gale Crater, it’s reasonable to expect that these potentially habitable subsurface conditions extended to many other regions of Gale Crater as well, and perhaps in other regions of Mars,” Gabriel continued. “These environments would have formed long after the ancient lakes in Gale Crater dried up.”

Should Curiosity find more opals, future astronauts who explore Mars could have a significant water source. A 1-meter fracture “could house roughly 1.5 gallons of water in the top foot of the surface,” scientists explained.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
TheDailyBeast

Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
msn.com

Two huge black holes are on the verge of colliding. When they do, the explosion will be incalculable

Stars like our sun are violent creatures — constantly spewing out radiation, gamma rays and all kinds of nasty stuff (though luckily Earth's ozone layer and atmosphere protect us from the worst of it.) But when stars die, especially big ones, their wrath becomes even more merciless. Stars at the end of their life cycle that are sufficiently huge will collapse in on themselves, forming a black hole. These singularities are defined by their gravitational pull, which is so incredibly strong that nothing — not even light — can escape. In other words, what happens in a black hole stays in a black hole.
HAWAII STATE
natureworldnews.com

Future Volcanic Eruption Imminent as Magma Chamber Grows Under Mediterranean Volcano [Study]

A magma chamber growing beneath the underwater Mediterranean volcano Kolumbo may prompt an imminent volcanic eruption in the future, according to a new study led by scientists from the non-profit organization American Geophysical Union based in Washington, D.C., United States. The said eruption could repeat a catastrophic volcanic natural disaster that occurred nearly 400 hundred years ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

152 million-year-old dinosaur fossil unearthed: ‘Perfectly preserved’

Not a bad look for 152 million years old. German scientists might’ve made paleontological history after unearthing a “perfectly preserved” 152 million-year-old dinosaur fossil — which is believed to be the oldest specimen of the species ever discovered. The groundbreaking finding occurred in 2014, but was only recently documented in the journal Fossil Records. “The specimen is a complete, articulated and exquisitely preserved skeleton of a small-sized individual,” scientists write in the paper describing the skeleton, which was unearthed near Painten, a small town in central Bavaria, Jam Press reported. Accompanying pics show the rock-encased skeleton, which looks so intact it could be...
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
StyleCaster

These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough

Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

635K+
Followers
71K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy