Dolly Parton Hopes Lisa Marie Presley Is ‘Happy Together’ With Elvis in Heaven Now

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago

The death of 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley, only child to pop culture icon Elvis Presley , shocked the nation. This week, about a week following her death, country music living legend Dolly Parton has a sweet new message for the Presley family, sharing her hopes that Lisa Marie is “happy together” in heaven with her late father Elvis.

During a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight , where she was promoting the launch of her new line of Duncan Hines cake mixes, Dolly Parton called Lisa Marie Presley’s death a “sad, sad loss.” She further expanded on the heartfelt message she shared to the Presley family on social media immediately following the singer-songwriter’s death during the interview.

“When I had made my statement [last week] that I just wanted to send my sympathies to Priscilla … I can only imagine,” Parton trailed off. But, more positively, she added, “I knew he’d be waiting for her. I thought, ‘Well, Elvis is there waiting for her,’ and we just all love that family, and just wish them the best.”

Thinking about Lisa Marie specifically, the “9 to 5” icon added, “Hopefully they are up there being happy together, and hopefully Priscilla will find some peace through the love that we all have for her.”

Dolly Parton is just one of a number of famous celebrities and fans alike that have shared heartfelt statements in light of Lisa Marie Presley’s death. Following Lisa Marie’s passing on January 12th, a representative for the Presley family shared with mourners that a public memorial for the late Presley will be held in Graceland, Elvis’s former home, on Sunday, January 22nd.

Lisa Marie’s Mother Prescilla Presley Delivered News of Her Daughter’s Tragic Death

In life, parents tend to think that when death knocks, they’ll precede their children in passing. However, tragically, for Priscilla Presley , this was not the case. When Lisa Marie initially suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12th, it was her mother who shared initial updates on her daughter’s condition. Similarly, when her daughter passed that same evening, Priscilla shared the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Presley said in her first statement. “She was the most passionate[,] strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Prior to her death, EMTs were called to Lisa Marie Presley’s home in Calabasas, California for a possible cardiac arrest. The incident was all the more shocking as the late Lisa Marie and her famous mother had just attended the 2023 Golden Globes two days prior alongside Elvis frontman Austin Butler.

