ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Scientists Create Ground Breaking New Laser That Can Detect Alien Life

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DF2Vn_0kIlvibH00
Photo by: ALBERTO GHIZZI PANIZZA / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Scientists have created a new laser in hopes of finding life beyond Earth, which could finally put an end to the decades-long search to confirm the existence of aliens.

According to reports, the NASA-funded program at the University of Maryland shows that laser technology can confirm signs of life. In addition, the laser can also study certain materials from outer space.

“The good thing about a laser source is that anything that can be ionized can be analyzed,” said Ricardo Arevalo. He’s a professor of geology at the University of Maryland and the lead study author.

He continued: “If we shoot our laser beam at an ice sample, we should be able to characterize the composition of the ice and see biosignatures in it. This tool has such a high-mass resolution and accuracy that any molecular or chemical structures in a sample become much more identifiable.”

The new technology features a laser desorption mass spectrometry (LDMS) tool, which can remove bits of materials from a sample. In addition, it also includes an “Orbitrap,” which is an analyzer that can study the material’s specific chemistry.

However, to use the technology on a spacecraft, scientists had to shrink the laser down to just 17 pounds. To do this, scientists first shrunk a commercial-only system. Then, they created one that could travel in space for up to eight years.

“The Orbitrap was originally built for commercial use,” Arevalo added.

New laser technology gets us one step closer to confirming the existence of aliens

“You can find them in the labs of pharmaceutical, medical and proteomic industries,” he continued. “The one in my own lab is just under 400 pounds. So they’re quite large. And it took us eight years to make a prototype that could be used efficiently in space — significantly smaller and less resource-intensive, but still capable of cutting-edge science.”

The goal is that this technology can hopefully find and confirm alien life.

Before, scientists used different tools and technology to find life outside Earth. In the past, scientists looked for traces of methane or radio energy in the atmosphere. In addition, in 2022, scientists also discovered a “Goldilocks” planet with similar features to Earth, meaning it could sustain life.

However, previous technology has found more minor chemicals associated with life, including amino acids, yet that doesn’t mean lifeforms necessarily exist. But with this new laser technology, we can know precisely if life is out there.

“We know now that larger and more complex molecules, like proteins, are more likely to have been created by or associated with living systems,” Arevalo said. “The laser lets us study larger and more complex organics that can reflect higher fidelity biosignatures than smaller, simpler compounds.”

Comments / 5

Related
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
TheDailyBeast

Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

635K+
Followers
71K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy