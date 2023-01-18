ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Comeback

NFL wife made major move against Colts owner

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels almost joined the Indianapolis Colts when seeking a head coaching position as a then-longtime offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2022. We now know that move never came to fruition, and according to one media report, that’s directly a result of how McDaniels‘ wife, Read more... The post NFL wife made major move against Colts owner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
New York Post

Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard

PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

