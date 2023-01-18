ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Centre County man sentenced to state prison after shooting

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte man was sentenced to state prison for pleading guilty after a shooting incident that occurred in June, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s office. Kyle Hockenberry will serve 3-8 years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats. Hockenberry […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BREAKING: Child murderer pleads guilty

Williamsport, Pa. — Echo Butler, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to commit first degree murder of her girlfriend's two young daughters in Lycoming County Court Friday evening. As part of the plea deal, Butler will serve two consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole, prosecutors say. Her guilty plea joins that of Marie Snyder, 33, the girls' biological mother, who entered her guilty plea for two...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Clearfield Man Sent to State Prison for Multiple Cases

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man was sent to state prison for multiple cases during sentencing court Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dewey Kent Smallwood, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking in one case, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg man sentenced in 2019 overdose death

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for an overdose death that occured in Altoona over three years ago. Robert Patterson, 46, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 to serve a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 20 years incarceration, according to Blair County District Attorney […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Local Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
fox8tv.com

Punxsutawney School Threat

Authorities in Jefferson County say a suspect is in custody following an investigation into a threat that was allegedly made against the Punxsutawney Area School District. Officials have not yet released the identity of the individual but say that there is no longer a threat to the school. Authorities noted...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
bucknellian.net

Former Bucknell employee charged with threats against university president

A former Bucknell employee has been charged after allegedly threatening university officials and traveling to President John Bravman’s home last week. Raymond Kacyon Jr., a 55-year-old Danville resident, has been charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest from law enforcement, disorderly conduct and harassment, following an incident at President Bravman’s home on University Ave. at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 11.
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man arrested after police investigate claims of shooting

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing misdemeanors charges after allegedly calling Lycoming County Emergency Services claiming someone had shot at him. Multiple units from the Williamsport Bureau of Police arrived near the 100 block of West Third Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Once in the area, police located the caller, who then claimed he was being followed. Mikahil Gregory Jones, 31, of Williamsport said a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Three arrested after mugging of Altoona teens

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old Tyrone teen was arrested on his birthday with two other underage teens for reportedly mugging another group of teens in Altoona, police report. The Tyrone teen, identified as Cameron Walters, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to robbery, and corruption of minors for his involvement in the incident, court documents […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Jerry Sandusky files appeal in Centre County Court

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Convicted child sex abuser, Jerry Sandusky filed an appeal in Centre County Court on Jan. 19, insisting he didn’t get a fair trial. The former assistant Penn State football coach claimed in the 137-page appeal, that there wasn’t a fair trial and raised questions on many aspects of his arrest […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man charged for threats to 'shoot up' a local high school

Williamsport, Pa. — A local man allegedly told a group of students he was going to shoot their school up as they spoke during a conference call. Police interviewed multiple witnesses from Loyalsock High School on Jan. 4, who all identified 18-year-old Dejuan Angel Rivera, of Williamsport, as the person allegedly responsible for making the threats. Rivera said he was going to “boom the sh*t out of you” and “I’ll...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man trips on LSD with infant in his care

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man was arraigned Thursday on reckless endangerment charges after he took LSD while he had a 1-year-old infant in his care. State police at Selinsgrove say they were called by EMS on Dec. 13 to a home in Selinsgrove to assist with Brandon Allen Baysore, 26, who had reportedly taken narcotics. Baysore was lying on the couch when Trooper Dylan Tamecki arrived. Baysore told Tamecki...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of stealing credit card information

Middleburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man used a victim's credit card number and charged $755 of items at various stores and websites, police say. Jason David White, 37, of Lewisburg, now faces a felony access device charge and misdemeanor theft by deception. The victim contacted police last August when he realized there were nine unauthorized charges on his credit card, according to Officer Chad Thomas of Middleburg Police. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nursing home employee caught delivering cocaine

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An employee at a local nursing facility was caught delivering cocaine to an undercover informant from the building. On Jan. 3, undercover State Police Troopers and the CI watched Douglas Christopher Curtis, Jr. walk up to their vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy of Loyalsock (now WeCare at Loyalsock), police said. The 34-year-old Curtis, of Williamsport, handed a cigarette box to the CI after being handed $200 in marked bills, according to the affidavit. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Morrisdale Man Pleads Guilty to Inappropriately Touching Woman

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Morrisdale man charged with indecent assault for reaching into a vehicle to touch a woman inappropriately pleaded guilty Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Victor Ren Taylor, 41, was originally charged with four counts of misdemeanor indecent assault, along with...
MORRISDALE, PA

