Centre County man sentenced to state prison after shooting
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte man was sentenced to state prison for pleading guilty after a shooting incident that occurred in June, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s office. Kyle Hockenberry will serve 3-8 years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats. Hockenberry […]
BREAKING: Child murderer pleads guilty
Williamsport, Pa. — Echo Butler, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to commit first degree murder of her girlfriend's two young daughters in Lycoming County Court Friday evening. As part of the plea deal, Butler will serve two consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole, prosecutors say. Her guilty plea joins that of Marie Snyder, 33, the girls' biological mother, who entered her guilty plea for two...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Man Sent to State Prison for Multiple Cases
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man was sent to state prison for multiple cases during sentencing court Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dewey Kent Smallwood, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking in one case, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in...
Hollidaysburg man sentenced in 2019 overdose death
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for an overdose death that occured in Altoona over three years ago. Robert Patterson, 46, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 to serve a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 20 years incarceration, according to Blair County District Attorney […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Local Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
fox8tv.com
Punxsutawney School Threat
Authorities in Jefferson County say a suspect is in custody following an investigation into a threat that was allegedly made against the Punxsutawney Area School District. Officials have not yet released the identity of the individual but say that there is no longer a threat to the school. Authorities noted...
bucknellian.net
Former Bucknell employee charged with threats against university president
A former Bucknell employee has been charged after allegedly threatening university officials and traveling to President John Bravman’s home last week. Raymond Kacyon Jr., a 55-year-old Danville resident, has been charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest from law enforcement, disorderly conduct and harassment, following an incident at President Bravman’s home on University Ave. at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 11.
Local man arrested after police investigate claims of shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing misdemeanors charges after allegedly calling Lycoming County Emergency Services claiming someone had shot at him. Multiple units from the Williamsport Bureau of Police arrived near the 100 block of West Third Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Once in the area, police located the caller, who then claimed he was being followed. Mikahil Gregory Jones, 31, of Williamsport said a...
Three arrested after mugging of Altoona teens
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old Tyrone teen was arrested on his birthday with two other underage teens for reportedly mugging another group of teens in Altoona, police report. The Tyrone teen, identified as Cameron Walters, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to robbery, and corruption of minors for his involvement in the incident, court documents […]
Jerry Sandusky files appeal in Centre County Court
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Convicted child sex abuser, Jerry Sandusky filed an appeal in Centre County Court on Jan. 19, insisting he didn’t get a fair trial. The former assistant Penn State football coach claimed in the 137-page appeal, that there wasn’t a fair trial and raised questions on many aspects of his arrest […]
Summerhill man accused of endangering children after overdosing
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – One Cambria County man is in prison after he has been accused of overdosing while he was taking care of three children, one of which was an infant. Mark Mayes, 39, of Summerhill was supposed to be taking care of three children on Friday, Jan. 13 at a residence. A […]
‘Nobody will win.’ Centre County man who shot his father heading to state prison
His father repeatedly said during the sentencing hearing that he did not want his son arrested. “My son has done enough time in my heart for what he done.”
WJAC TV
Convicted Centre Co. child rapist sentenced to 40 years in prison
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison,...
Local man charged for threats to 'shoot up' a local high school
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man allegedly told a group of students he was going to shoot their school up as they spoke during a conference call. Police interviewed multiple witnesses from Loyalsock High School on Jan. 4, who all identified 18-year-old Dejuan Angel Rivera, of Williamsport, as the person allegedly responsible for making the threats. Rivera said he was going to “boom the sh*t out of you” and “I’ll...
Police: Man trips on LSD with infant in his care
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man was arraigned Thursday on reckless endangerment charges after he took LSD while he had a 1-year-old infant in his care. State police at Selinsgrove say they were called by EMS on Dec. 13 to a home in Selinsgrove to assist with Brandon Allen Baysore, 26, who had reportedly taken narcotics. Baysore was lying on the couch when Trooper Dylan Tamecki arrived. Baysore told Tamecki...
Man accused of stealing credit card information
Middleburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man used a victim's credit card number and charged $755 of items at various stores and websites, police say. Jason David White, 37, of Lewisburg, now faces a felony access device charge and misdemeanor theft by deception. The victim contacted police last August when he realized there were nine unauthorized charges on his credit card, according to Officer Chad Thomas of Middleburg Police. ...
Nursing home employee caught delivering cocaine
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An employee at a local nursing facility was caught delivering cocaine to an undercover informant from the building. On Jan. 3, undercover State Police Troopers and the CI watched Douglas Christopher Curtis, Jr. walk up to their vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy of Loyalsock (now WeCare at Loyalsock), police said. The 34-year-old Curtis, of Williamsport, handed a cigarette box to the CI after being handed $200 in marked bills, according to the affidavit. ...
WJAC TV
DA: Bedford Co. man sentenced to max of 20 years for raping, threatening 2 children
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Bedford County District Attorney's Office say a New Enterprise man was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing two children for years. Stephen Beegle will serve 7 to 20 years in state prison, according to District Attorney Leslie Childers-Potts.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Morrisdale Man Pleads Guilty to Inappropriately Touching Woman
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Morrisdale man charged with indecent assault for reaching into a vehicle to touch a woman inappropriately pleaded guilty Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Victor Ren Taylor, 41, was originally charged with four counts of misdemeanor indecent assault, along with...
Man jailed after forcing woman into bathroom by gunpoint in Altoona home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Punxsutawney man is behind bars after he broke into an Altoona home and forced a hostage into the bathroom at gunpoint. At about 7:47 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 police were called to a home along the 1000 block of South 10th Street that was being burglarized by Anthony Lacass, 22, […]
