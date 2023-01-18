ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Road Completely Collapses Right Where Woman is Walking

By Emily Morgan
 3 days ago
Photo by: trekandshoot

As California continues to receive an onslaught of rain and snow, we’re getting a first-hand look at the unrelenting weather via social media. In a recent video, users watched in terror as one woman narrowly escaped death as a road collapsed beneath her in Montecito, California.

In the terrifying footage from California, users watch as the road breaks apart below her after the area got hammered with rain and flooding in previous weeks.

Witness captures horrifying moment California road caves in, nearly taking out woman

The horrifying incident occurred on Tuesday, January 10. One bystander captured the wild moment, showcasing just one of the many dangerous results that followed the torrential rainfall that caused creeks to overflow and backyards to flood.

In addition, officials have been particularly concerned about Montecito since it sits in a precarious position and the town also has an unfortunate history with mother nature. For instance, in 2018, 23 people died after mudslides ravaged the area.

In Santa Barbara County, where Montecito is located, the area was recently hit hard by the ongoing storms. As a result, it prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for all residents due to the potential for mudslides.

Since the start of 2023, most of the state has been battered by multiple atmospheric rivers. So far, the storms have taken the lives of nearly 20 people. It’s also left the state with $1 billion in damage.

Earlier this month, Montecito residents, including Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen DeGeneres, were ordered to evacuate their town. The order was also issued on the fifth anniversary of the fatal mudslide incident.

Officials caution residents about mudslides, flash flooding as storms move out of the Golden State

At the same time, thousands of Californians were left without power. Additionally, schools closed for the day as highways turned into swift-moving rivers.

However, there is some good news on the horizon for Californians. Monday marked the state’s last day of heavy rain. Over the weekend, the latest round of brutal storms slammed into Parts of Southern California. In addition, the Bay Area received more than six inches of rain.

In Downtown Los Angeles, residents have seen more rain this year than in 2022.

According to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, in San Joaquin County, first responders rescued nearly 175 residents from rising flood waters.

As of Monday, flood watches remain in effect for more than eight million in California. Heavy rainfall will continue for the Bay Area this week, followed by more rain migrating south toward Monterey. In addition, officials continue to urge residents to be aware of flash flooding, mudslides, and landslide.

At the same time, residents in the Sierra Nevada Mountain areas are currently being blanketed by snow, with more expected to hit this week. Thankfully, meteorologists report that residents will soon see dry days and hopefully dry weeks ahead.

outlawgurl
2d ago

my granny said so weird things in her life but I know one thing she used to say is rite on . She said that California is gonna fall into the ocean one day from all those" earthquicks"!!! lmao she was country as peach pie but she was pretty much rite....I miss ya granny Velma Crews💯🤍🕊😉

