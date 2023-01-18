ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATCH: Confused Owl Rescued From Road by Tennessee Trooper

By Emily Morgan
 3 days ago
Photo by: Dan Kitwood / Staff

We all know that firefighters rescue helpless cats from time to time, but that doesn’t mean other first responders don’t pitch in when nature calls. Case and point: one Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper recently had to swoop in to save a helpless owl.

In a recent video, viewers can see the trooper rescuing the Tennessee owl after he stumbled upon the animal on the side of the road on Sunday.

Trooper takes time to assist Tennessee owl

“Trp. Crouser had a roadside safety chat with a feathered friend today. Thankfully Mr. Owl agreed with the trooper that the road was no place for an owl. Mr. Owl was thankful for the trooper’s kindness and guidance as it will keep us all safe,” an official with the THP tweeted after the incident.

In the clip, viewers can see the Tennessee owl flying from the road to a nearby telephone pole.

Across the country in Kansas, on Sunday, a game warden and sheriff’s officer also rescued an injured owl.

According to reports, Game Warden Angie Reisch reportedly crawled under a barbed wire fence and chased after the snowy owl on the ground.

After they managed to grab the animal, she contacted a local animal rescue organization. She then drove the injured owl more than 2 1/2 hours one way so that the owl could get the medical attention it needed.

“This beautiful owl is emaciated and dehydrated. Luckily, no major injuries were found. Treatment started with tube feeding of electrolytes and a spray treatment for bird lice,” Game Warden Angie Reisch said after the incident.

According to Reisch, snowy owls typically weigh four pounds. However, by the time she got it to the owl experts, they said the animal weighed just two pounds nine ounces.

What to do if you find an injured owl

According to experts, if you come across an injured owl, it’s essential to minimize stress, as shock is one of the leading causes of death in these birds.

In addition, if the owl lets you pick it up, it’s bad news. The bird is most likely in a state of shock. Experts stress not to examine the injured bird yourself as it will cause more stress. Instead, transport it to a trained rehabilitator or Veterinarian.

If you find an injured bird, put a blanket over the animal to keep its body temperature up. Then, place the bird in a well-ventilated cardboard box lined on the bottom with a towel or newspaper.

Additionally, never attempt to feed the bird. Instead, get the bird to the nearest bird of prey center or rescue organization as soon as possible.

It’s also important to know exactly where you found the bird so that it may go back to the wild in familiar territory.

