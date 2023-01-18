Read full article on original website
fox8tv.com
School Threat Anxiety
Students at Greater Johnstown School District headed back into the classroom Thursday morning. That’s after classes were cancelled the last two days due to “school shooting threats” made towards the district. “We’re here for them. We just want to make sure we calm their anxieties and fears...
fox8tv.com
Altoona Area School District Approves Policy Amendment
During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the Altoona Area School District approved a recent policy amendment that would allow school officers to have access to semi-automatic rifles in the event of an emergency. As the discussion about arming school police officers ramps up nationwide, the Altoona Area School Board...
PennLive.com
2 juveniles arrested after making shooting threats at Pa. school district: police
Authorities recently announced two juveniles were arrested after making school shooting threats in Cambria County in Pa. Greater Johnstown School District received two threats earlier in the week, according to Johnstown police. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,” said Cambria...
Johnstown schools to remain closed as investigation into shooting threat continues
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Johnstown area students won’t be in class yet as the district is continuing to work with law enforcement in an investigation into a shooting threat. Greater Johnstown School District (GJSD) is going to be closed for Wednesday, Jan. 18, “out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said in a […]
fox8tv.com
Punxsutawney School Threat
Authorities in Jefferson County say a suspect is in custody following an investigation into a threat that was allegedly made against the Punxsutawney Area School District. Officials have not yet released the identity of the individual but say that there is no longer a threat to the school. Authorities noted...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY SHERIFFS RECEIVE COMMUNITY SERVICE HONOR
The Indiana County Sheriffs were recently recognized by a law enforcement publication for the office’s community outreach efforts. Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock, his deputies and the office staff were recognized by LAW Publications as one of seven different agencies to receive their “Excellence in Community Engagement” award, which recognizes those doing more to improve their communities through interactive and innovative community events and programs.
wtae.com
Former school board member found not guilty in campaign sign theft trial
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former school board member accused of stealing campaign signs was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday. Gary English, 66, was charged with stealing campaign signs in Hempfield Township and Greensburg after a witness told police English was loading signs into the back of his pickup truck. English never denied taking the signs, telling Pittsburgh's Action News 4 he believed he was doing PennDOT a favor.
Two juveniles arrested for shooting threats against Greater Johnstown School District
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Two juveniles have been arrested following an investigation of shooting threats against the Greater Johnstown School District. During a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Johnstown Police Department, alongside Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio, announced the arrest of two juveniles. Arcurio also announced the district would reopen on Thursday, Jan. 19. […]
wdadradio.com
TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
Dave Beyer announces candidacy for Cambria County District Judge
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On Thursday, Attorney Dave Beyer announced his candidacy for District Judge in District 47-3-07, which includes Ebensburg, Carrolltown, Cambria Township, East Carrolltown Township and Blacklick Township. Beyer said he wants to be “A JUDGE FOR THE PEOPLE!” He has been an attorney for 25 years as well as a Hearing […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Man Sent to State Prison for Multiple Cases
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man was sent to state prison for multiple cases during sentencing court Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dewey Kent Smallwood, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking in one case, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in...
Coven of witches give Catholic students magical ‘crystals’ as ‘icebreakers,’ counselor reportedly fired
A marketing class at a Catholic high school in Pennsylvania went awry after three Wiccan "wtiches" visited, giving the students crystals as "icebreakers."
Hollidaysburg man sentenced in 2019 overdose death
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for an overdose death that occured in Altoona over three years ago. Robert Patterson, 46, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 to serve a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 20 years incarceration, according to Blair County District Attorney […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Fulton County bank robbery
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a robbery took place at F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County on Friday, Jan. 20. A police report states that troopers with PSP McConnellsburg responded to the bank at 11:07 a.m. State police say a black...
Everett mother accused of DUI with preschoolers in SUV
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A phone call from a nanny led to the arrest of an Everett mother for drinking and driving with her two preschool-aged children, state police report. According to state troopers, they were called on the evening of Jan. 17 about 31-year-old Shaina Duffy leaving a home with her children, ages […]
Tonilyn Chippie Kargo announces run for Cambria Co. judge
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tonilyn Chippie Kargo proudly announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that she will be a candidate for Cambria County Court of Common Pleas Judge in this year’s upcoming election. “It would be an incredible honor to serve the people of Cambria County as Judge,” Kargo said. Kargo is the daughter of […]
fox8tv.com
Cambria County COVID-19 Testing Site
A free COVID-19 testing site has been open all week in Somerset County, but officials say not too many people have stopped by. AMI Healthcare runs the free COVID-19 testing site in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and officials say there are a few reasons why fewer people are using the testing sites compared to the last few years.
wccsradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING POLICE SENTENCED ON FRIDAY
An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday for a case where he was charged with assaulting a state trooper in 2021. 31-year-old Charles B. Ross of Indiana was ordered to serve up to five years in state prison and to pay fines and court costs by Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco during a sentencing hearing on Friday. Police said that on August 7th of 2021, they were called out to a location on Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township for a report of a man behaving erratically. When police arrived, Ross admitted that he was high on methamphetamine, but refused to comply with their verbal commands. During the incident, he tried to run into traffic and get himself hit by oncoming traffic. As police were taking him into custody, Ross resisted arrest and tried to assault the troopers, kicking one of them in the head.
WJAC TV
Two men killed in Haws Pike crash
Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
kool1033fm.com
WOMAN CITED AFTER HIT-AND-RUN IN BROOKVILLE
A 59 year old woman was cited for a hit and run in Jefferson County. On Monday afternoon before one, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a parking space and stuck a Brookville Borough Police car and left the scene. The officer activated the emergency lights and was able to stop her along Hospital Road near South Main Street where the driver was cited with accidents involving damage and duty to give information.
