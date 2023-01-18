An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday for a case where he was charged with assaulting a state trooper in 2021. 31-year-old Charles B. Ross of Indiana was ordered to serve up to five years in state prison and to pay fines and court costs by Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco during a sentencing hearing on Friday. Police said that on August 7th of 2021, they were called out to a location on Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township for a report of a man behaving erratically. When police arrived, Ross admitted that he was high on methamphetamine, but refused to comply with their verbal commands. During the incident, he tried to run into traffic and get himself hit by oncoming traffic. As police were taking him into custody, Ross resisted arrest and tried to assault the troopers, kicking one of them in the head.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO