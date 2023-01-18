Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
On this day in history: Before the Macintosh, Apple Computer introduced the ill-fated Lisa
On this day, in 1983, Apple Computer introduced the Lisa. One of the first personal computers to implement two new leading-edge ideas – a GUI (Graphical User Interface) and a mouse. But its ill-fated $10,000 price tag doomed it from the start. Lisa stood for Local Integrated Software Architecture,...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 417: HomePod returns, M2 Mac mini and new MacBook Pro announced
Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s hardware announcements this week including the new lineup of MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the return of the original big HomePod. Plus, there’s more rumors about the AR headset roadmap and Apple TV+ presents its spring slate of shows. Sponsored by Wildgrain: Get...
Rumor: iPhone 15 Pro to feature ‘beautiful’ new design with thinner bezels and curved edges
The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be released this fall, and as we slowly approach that release, more rumors on what to expect will begin to leak. Today, a new rumor claims that the iPhone 15 devices will match the iPhone 14 lineup in screen sizes. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra), however, will feature “thinner bezels” than before and “beautiful” curved edges.
9to5Mac
OLED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro screens are now an official project for Apple supplier
We’ve long been expecting a switch to OLED iPad Pro screens, with MacBook Pro models to follow, and a new supply chain report says that the project has now been made official for an Apple supplier. It says that Apple has asked “a domestic display company” to develop the...
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140, iPhone accessories from Anker and Zagg, more
All of today’s best deals are ripe for the picking this Thursday, with a rare price cut on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard arriving with Touch ID in tow at $140. That’s alongside the colorful Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger which is even more popular now that it’s on sale for $13 to join this 25% off sidewide sale from Zagg on all things MagSafe, iPhone accessories, and Apple must-haves. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 horizontal lines upon waking? Fix coming in iOS 16.3 [U]
Update: The release notes for iOS 16.3 say that they fix the issue:. Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max. The update is already available to developers and beta testers, and will roll out to everyone next week …. If you’ve...
9to5Mac
Pok Pok Playroom award-winning iOS app for kids gets Lunar New Year update
Kicking off the calendar year with its first big update, popular iOS app for kids Pok Pok Playroom has received new content to learn about and celebrate the Lunar New Year. Pok Pok Playroom is a fantastic app for young kids that’s designed for open-ended exploration to encourage growth around creativity, cause and effect, problem-solving, fine motor skills, storytelling, and more. My own kids have been enjoying Pok Pok since I tested it out for the app’s launch back in 2021.
9to5Mac
Amazon Music price increase in US and UK, after Apple Music; Spotify likely to follow
Three months ago, Apple Music increased its standard monthly subscription by a dollar to $10.99/month, and this has now been matched by an identical Amazon Music price increase …. Billboard reports that the same pound-for-dollar increase also applies in the UK. Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited in the U.S. and...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Apple said no to business email to say yes to more important initiatives
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac
Timothée Chalamet is desperate to have an Apple TV+ show in new ad
A new, rather hilarious, Apple TV+ ad starring Timothée Chalamet has started making its rounds today. It comedically follows the award-winning actor as he reacts to Apple TV shows and movies that include big names, but not Chalamet… at least for now. The new ad titled, Call Me...
9to5Mac
SmartGym for iOS and Apple Watch gets redesigned routines, new widget and shortcuts, more
SmartGym for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch had a big year in 2022 with some impressive updates and even won an Apple Editors’ Choice Award. Out today with its first major update for 2023, Smart Gym now has redesigned routines and exercises, a new Monthly Summary, a new Monthly widget, new App Shortcuts, “Up Next” on the main screen, and more.
9to5Mac
Advanced Data Protection has created a problem for HomePods, here’s how to fix it
In December, Apple launched a big expansion of its end-to-end encryption for iCloud in the US with the feature rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.3 RC (set for public release next week). As it turns out, Apple has shared there’s a HomePod bug where they can’t be set up or updated if Advanced Data Protection has been enabled and the smart speaker isn’t running at least HomePod software 16.2. Fortunately, there are two ways to fix it, here’s how.
Gentler Streak now lets users keep track of Apple Watch workouts from iPhone with Live Activities
Gentler Streak is one of the most popular exercise companion apps for iPhone and Apple Watch users. This week, the developers behind Gentler Streak released a major update to the app that lets users keep track of their Apple Watch workouts from their iPhone thanks to Live Activities. Gentler Streak...
9to5Mac
Apple updates M2 Max media engine specs to show upgrade from M2 Pro in new MacBook Pros
When Apple first unveiled the new MacBook Pro earlier this week, some users were surprised by a supposed downgrade in the specs of the media engine. While the M1 Max was always listed as having two encode and decode engines, the spec sheet for the M2 Max was only listed as having one. This page has since been updated to reflect to reality of the machine.
9to5Mac
Siri GPT-3 combo aims to create a truly smart voice assistant [Video]
A web developer has created a Siri GPT-3 mashup that is intended to demonstrate the potential for a truly smart voice assistant. The AI system was able to make sense of conversational speech – including some in which the required action was implied rather than directly stated …. Mate...
9to5Mac
Mac mini comparison: What’s different with the M2 and M2 Pro vs M1
Apple has debuted its next-generation Mac mini powered by the M2 or new M2 Pro custom silicon. Along with more powerful CPUs and GPUs, the new Mac mini machines support up to 32GB RAM, up to 3 external displays, 8K output via HDMI, WiFi 6E, and the base models even start at a more affordable price. Read on for our in-depth M2 Mac mini comparison for how everything stacks up against its predecessor.
9to5Mac
How I built my desk setup entirely around using iPad as a computer
The combination of iPadOS 16.2, an M series-powered iPad, and extended monitor support, now allows iPad users to use nothing but an iPad to power an entire desk setup. Head below for a closer, in-depth look at my desk setup – that is built entirely around my iPad Pro.
9to5Mac
HomePod 2 first impressions write-ups unfortunately reveal little
We’re seeing a few HomePod 2 first impressions pieces ahead of full reviews, but unfortunately they aren’t particularly enlightening. Apple invited a small number of tech writers to hear the new version of the full-size HomePod, but seemingly only let them listen to brief snippets of a handful of songs …
9to5Mac
HomePass for HomeKit updated with support for Matter accessory setup codes
HomePass is an app that lets users easily store and manage all the setup codes for their HomeKit accessories. Since its introduction in 2018, the app has been updated multiple times with new features. Now with its latest update, HomePass for HomeKit also lets users store Matter accessory setup codes.
9to5Mac
Twitterrific for Mac suspended from Twitter API, like its iPhone and iPad apps following unexplained ban
Twitter has been blocking popular third-party clients from accessing the social network since last week. This has caused apps like Tweetbot, Fenix and many others to stop working out of the blue. Unfortunately, it seems that Twitter prefers to keep banning third-party apps from its platform for no reason, as now the popular Twitterrific for Mac has also been suspended from Twitter’s official API.
