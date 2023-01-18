ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

NFL wife made major move against Colts owner

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels almost joined the Indianapolis Colts when seeking a head coaching position as a then-longtime offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2022. We now know that move never came to fruition, and according to one media report, that’s directly a result of how McDaniels‘ wife, Read more... The post NFL wife made major move against Colts owner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard

PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Bills-Bengals reignite rivalry in AFC divisional round after Damar Hamlin collapse

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The bonding and goodwill between the Bills and Bengals that resulted from the Damar Hamlin scare three weeks ago has been replaced by a familiar edge that comes with big NFL playoff games as the two teams play Sunday in the AFC divisional playoff at Highmark Stadium. The Bengals, for starters, are ticked off this game isn’t being played in Cincinnati. Part of the fallout from the game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, when Bills safety Hamlin nearly died after he went into cardiac arrest on the field, was the NFL canceling that game. The Bengals were leading the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

WATCH: Bengals arrive at CVG Airport ahead of travel to Buffalo

The divisional round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills is just one day away!. Watch the video player above as the Bengals buses arrived at CVG Airport ahead of their flight to Buffalo on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Graeter's driving ice cream truck to Buffalo for Bengals fans

Graeter's is heading north, set to bring their ice cream to fans for the playoff game this weekend. Thousands of Cincinnati Bengals fans will be flocking to Buffalo this week to watch the Bengals take on the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. Graeter's Ice Cream...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downtown Cincinnati barber transforms basement into Bengals den

While the Bengals' path to the Super Bowl will be determined on the road, the spirit of Bengals fans shines bright. William Munlin has been a lifelong Bengals fan. In 2016, he opened his barber shop called "Illest Barbers," choosing the downtown location because it was close to the Bengals stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bengals fans showing off their Who Dey nail designs

MADEIRA, Ohio — Everyone has Bengal fever. From the hats, to decorations, to the nails. Salons across the tri-state are busy with customers requesting fancy designs to support their hometown team. "I love them. They're absolutely beautiful. We are going to roar the jungle," Bengals fan and Deluxe Nail...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Fans donate $25K to Sam Hubbard Foundation after touchdown run

CINCINNATI — Donations with the number "98" in them poured into the Sam Hubbard Foundation after his touchdown run. As of Wednesday morning, the foundation recorded more than $25,000 in donations just since Sunday night's scoring return. The foundation hopes to bring equity in access to food, education and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Relive when Bengals-Bills met in AFC championship in 1988 season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs Sunday. Thirty-four years ago, today's top stars were not even born. On Cincinnati's star-studded offense, Tyler Boyd is the elder statesman at 28. Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon are 26, Tee Higgins is 23 and Ja'Marr Chase is 22.
CINCINNATI, OH

