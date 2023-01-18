ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The bonding and goodwill between the Bills and Bengals that resulted from the Damar Hamlin scare three weeks ago has been replaced by a familiar edge that comes with big NFL playoff games as the two teams play Sunday in the AFC divisional playoff at Highmark Stadium. The Bengals, for starters, are ticked off this game isn’t being played in Cincinnati. Part of the fallout from the game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, when Bills safety Hamlin nearly died after he went into cardiac arrest on the field, was the NFL canceling that game. The Bengals were leading the...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO