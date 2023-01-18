Read full article on original website
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff...
In just the past month there have been nearly 50,000 job cuts across the technology sector. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree in over the past several years due to a demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working remotely. However, even with all of the layoffs announced in recent weeks, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. Here’s a look at some of the companies that have announced layoffs so far.
Apple has unveiled a faster new line of its Macbook Pros. The latest laptops can be purchased with either the M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, the most powerful Apple processors yet. You can choose a 14 or 16 inch display, starting at 2 thousand dollars. They’ll be available in stores next week.
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that...
Instagram is rolling out new features. It’s adding a “quiet mode”. It’s like a ‘do not disturb’ that blocks notifications and messages when activated. The platform is also allowing you to have more control over the content you see, by giving you an option to tap “not interested”.
