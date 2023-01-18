Read full article on original website
Alpha Motor Corporation Launches ‘Electric Vehicles That Move Humanity’ Campaign for 2023
IRVINE, Calif. – Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) has just announced its EV campaign for 2023, “Electric Vehicles That Move Humanity.” The company is dedicated to bringing its EVs to the mass market and contributing to the growing trend of mass adoption of electric vehicles. “As fossil fuels...
Global Battery Alliance Launches Proof of Concept for Innovative Battery Passport
Davos/Ingolstadt – The Global Battery Alliance (GBA), the world’s largest multi-stakeholder organization to establish a sustainable battery value chain by 2030, launched the proof of concept for its Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. The Battery Passport is a key initiative for...
EVgo Honors ‘EV Charging Heroes’ at Inaugural National Recognition Program
LOS ANGELES – EVgo Inc., one of the largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles in the US, announced the winners of its first annual National EV Charging Recognition Program, presented by Connect the Watts™. This recognition program recognizes ‘EV Charging Heroes’ across different sectors within the EV charging ecosystem based on an evaluation of their commitment to, and results in, achieving widespread public EV fast charger deployment.
bp places a record order for Tritium’s EV chargers
BRISBANE, Australia — Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), announced that bp has placed the largest-ever order from a single customer in Tritium’s history. bp will install the chargers for fleets and the general public in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia as bp expands its EV charging business, bp pulse.
CATL and NIO Enter Into Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
NINGDE, China – On January 17, CATL and NIO signed a five-year comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement in the city of Ningde, Southeast China’s Fujian Province. Wei Zhu, executive president of passenger vehicle business unit of CATL, and Alan Zeng, senior vice president of NIO, signed the agreement. Dr. Robin Zeng, founder, chairman and CEO of CATL, and William Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO, attended the signing ceremony.
Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named Edmunds’ Top Rated Electric SUV of 2023
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was named the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV of 2023, adding to its extensive list of prestigious awards. The Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV category includes segments across all mainstream, luxury, super luxury, and performance electric SUVs. According to Edmunds, the...
Kaluza Launches INFLEXION: A Pioneering V2X Bidirectional Charging Program with Volkswagen Group UK, OVO Energy, and Indra
LONDON – Leading energy software platform Kaluza announces the launch of INFLEXION – a pioneering Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) bidirectional charging program with Volkswagen Group UK, OVO Energy, and Indra. In a world first, the INFLEXION consortium brings together energy, mobility and technology stakeholders to develop V2X business models and...
Wallbox to Cut 15% of Workforce
BARCELONA, Spain – Wallbox N.V. (“Wallbox”), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced measures to reduce costs to better align with its 2023 full-year guidance. The reductions are balanced between operating and personnel expenses and will impact approximately 15% of the workforce. The company expects the changes to result in annualized cost savings for 2023 of approximately €50 million.
F-150 Lightning Awarded Top Rated EV Truck
Edmunds, a leading car shopping guide for over 50 years, has named the Ford F-150 as its Top Rated Truck for the third consecutive year. In addition, the F-150 Lightning has been named as the Top Rated Electric Truck for 2023. The Edmunds test team recognized Ford’s generations of internal...
Alfa Romeo Announces Pricing and Pre-ordering for All-new 2024 Tonale
Windsor, Ontario – Alfa Romeo announced pricing for the all-new Tonale, a premium compact sport-utility vehicle. The starting Canadian manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of the vehicle is $44,995 (excluding a $2,095 destination charge). “We look forward to launching the all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale and competing in the...
