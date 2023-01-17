Read full article on original website
Arrest shatters Dani Alves' image as soccer's witty winner
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has spent his first night in pre-trial jail for alleged sexual assault in Spain, an incident that has left his wife distraught and shocked the soccer world. If he is found guilty, it will also destroy the already severely damaged reputation of one...
Madueke 'absolutely buzzing' after signing for Chelsea
Chelsea completed the signing of Noni Madueke on Friday as coach Graham Potter prepares to hand a Premier League debut to Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk. England under-21 winger Madueke joined from PSV Eindhoven on a 7 1/2-year contract for a fee reportedly worth 35 million pounds ($43 million). Chelsea confirmed...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Arsenal reach 50 points quicker than Invincibles… but where do Mikel Arteta’s men stand in Premier League history?
ARSENAL are officially halfway through their Premier League campaign having amassed a sensational 50 points in 19 games. The Gunners have dropped just seven points since the season kicked off in August. As a result, they lead defending champions Man City by five points with a game in hand. Mikel...
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
