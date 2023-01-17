ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Arrest shatters Dani Alves' image as soccer's witty winner

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has spent his first night in pre-trial jail for alleged sexual assault in Spain, an incident that has left his wife distraught and shocked the soccer world. If he is found guilty, it will also destroy the already severely damaged reputation of one...
FOX Sports

Madueke 'absolutely buzzing' after signing for Chelsea

Chelsea completed the signing of Noni Madueke on Friday as coach Graham Potter prepares to hand a Premier League debut to Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk. England under-21 winger Madueke joined from PSV Eindhoven on a 7 1/2-year contract for a fee reportedly worth 35 million pounds ($43 million). Chelsea confirmed...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FOX Sports

Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...

Comments / 0

Community Policy