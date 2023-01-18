Digital Transformation of Financial Services Expected to Continue in 2023, as Fintech Ecosystem Matures

Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Grasshopper, Ramp to Provide SMB Customers with Access to Financial Automation Software
Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp, the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, announce a partnership “to provide Grasshopper’s clients with access to Ramp’s platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitpanda, N26 Introduce Digital Asset Trading in Germany, Expand Across Europe
Bitpanda announced that the successful Austrian-only phase of their partnership with N26, one of the largest digital banks in Continental Europe, has been expanded. N26 customers from Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland and Switzerland will now “be able to invest in a wide range of over 200 crypto assets from as little as €1, directly from their N26 app.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Forter, the Trust Platform for E-Commerce, Acquires Immue to Enhance Bot Detection Capabilities
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Forter’s first acquisition will “not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise.”. Bots are used “by the most...
crowdfundinsider.com
Working Capital Fintech C2FO Supports Businesses with $78B in Working Capital in 2022
C2FO, which claims to be the world’s on-demand working capital platform, claims it finished 2022 strong “in the face of shifting global financial conditions.”. The company’s focus on “providing fast, flexible and equitable access to cash flow became an even more significant asset to businesses in 2022, particularly for small businesses and minority- and women-owned businesses, which typically have more challenges accessing capital.”
crowdfundinsider.com
MONEI Poised to Offer First Digital Euros Under Watchful Eye of Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox
Spanish Fintech MONEI is reporting that it has received the “green light” from the Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox to launch a digital Euro – “EURM.”. MONEI is a platform that aims to simplify and streamline digital payments, allowing any organization to integrate with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms through a simple API.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard, Citizens Financial Group Announce Payments Partnership
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Citizens announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network “across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S.”. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are “united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Anyfin Raises €30M Series C to Accelerate Expansion Across Europe
Anyfin, the scaleup that enables consumers to refinance existing loans and take control of their financial wellbeing, announces that it has completed a €30 million Series C funding round. The capital will “fuel the growth of its business across Europe, as well as helping Anyfin to strengthen its product...
crowdfundinsider.com
Visa Lists Alchemy Pay as Official Service Provider
The Alchemy Pay team is pleased to announce that Visa has listed Alchemy Pay as an Official Service Provider. Alchemy Pay has been “added as part of Visa’s Third Party Agent (TPA) Program and can be found listed as Alchemy GPS here.” This is “a significant sign of progress for our On & Off Ramp and recently launched NFT Checkout service.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Abacus Group Acquires Gotham Security, GoVanguard to Expand Cybersecurity Service Offerings
Abacus Group, the provider of hosted IT services and solutions to alternative investment firms, announces that it has acquired two boutique cybersecurity consulting companies, Gotham Security and its parent company, GoVanguard, both of which have solid track records of excellence in the cyber arena. Gotham Security, as the new business...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sentinels Transaction Monitoring Platform Creates Effective Response to Financial Crime Across Europe
Sentinels, a Fenergo company and Europe’s intelligent transaction monitoring and client risk management specialist, announces the launch of its new platform solution for transaction monitoring. The SaaS platform is designed “to help financial institutions detect and eliminate financial criminality with greater speed and accuracy than ever before.”. In...
crowdfundinsider.com
PopID, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Deliver Biometric Enabled PoS Systems
PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership “to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform.”. PopPay enables consumers “to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nottingham Building Society Appoints Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy
Nottingham Building Society has announced the appointment of Dr Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy (DDS). In this newly created role, Gareth will “develop a new data and insights framework for The Nottingham to increase the value of services to customers and deliver on the organisation’s strategic vision for future growth.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta Announces Web Push Provisioning Product, Expanding Payment Card Tokenization Capabilities
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can “reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application.”. This capability...
crowdfundinsider.com
The Future of Payments Lies in Emerging Markets and Interoperability
Emerging markets have contributed almost two-thirds of global GDP growth over the past 15 years. So, it’s not surprising that businesses in established markets like the U.S. and U.K. are looking to expand their operations in these up-and-coming regions — whether it means working with local vendors, hiring remote employees located in the region, or selling to regional consumers.
crowdfundinsider.com
European Investment Fund, Invest-NL Back SME Lender October with €35 Million
October, a European marketplace lending platform providing access to capital for SMEs, has received a €35 million commitment from the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Netherlands-based Invest-NL. The capital is split between the two entities with the EIF providing €20 million and Invest-NL the rest – €15 million....
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Protection Tech Firm Coincover Teams Up with Fireblocks
Coincover, which claims to be the leading digital asset protection technology company, announces a new partnership with Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform “to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations.”. The partnership provides Fireblocks customers “with a secure alternative for key backup and disaster recovery to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Hong Kong’s WeLab Bank Launches Tesla Exclusive Loan with 0% APR
WeLab Bank, which claims to be the most innovative bank in Hong Kong, launched the Exclusive Limited-time Offer: Tesla-dedicated Loan with 0% APR “for selected Tesla owners and staff from selected organizations across Hong Kong.”. Eligible customers will also “enjoy bonus offer including free supercharging1, 1.5% p.a. savings interest...
crowdfundinsider.com
EquityZen Founder: There is a Pickup in Secondary Transactions of Private Securities, as Shares are “On Sale”
EquityZen founder and Chief Strategy Officer Phil Haslett is seeing a pick up in the secondary market, which can be seen as a precursor to traditional IPOs, according to an email from the firm. EquityZen is a top secondary trading platform for private securities. Since its inception, EquityZen reports over...
crowdfundinsider.com
BitMart to Offer Institutional Clients Off-Exchange Settlement with Copper’s ClearLoop Tech
The team at Copper is pleased to announce that they will be teaming up with BitMart and joining the ClearLoop network, subject to contracts and the completion of technical integration. The settlement solution will “offer BitMart’s institutional clients the ability to trade on the BitMart exchange whilst their funds remain...
