ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Transformation of Financial Services Expected to Continue in 2023, as Fintech Ecosystem Matures

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Grasshopper, Ramp to Provide SMB Customers with Access to Financial Automation Software

Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp, the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, announce a partnership “to provide Grasshopper’s clients with access to Ramp’s platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitpanda, N26 Introduce Digital Asset Trading in Germany, Expand Across Europe

Bitpanda announced that the successful Austrian-only phase of their partnership with N26, one of the largest digital banks in Continental Europe, has been expanded. N26 customers from Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland and Switzerland will now “be able to invest in a wide range of over 200 crypto assets from as little as €1, directly from their N26 app.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Working Capital Fintech C2FO Supports Businesses with $78B in Working Capital in 2022

C2FO, which claims to be the world’s on-demand working capital platform, claims it finished 2022 strong “in the face of shifting global financial conditions.”. The company’s focus on “providing fast, flexible and equitable access to cash flow became an even more significant asset to businesses in 2022, particularly for small businesses and minority- and women-owned businesses, which typically have more challenges accessing capital.”
crowdfundinsider.com

MONEI Poised to Offer First Digital Euros Under Watchful Eye of Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox

Spanish Fintech MONEI is reporting that it has received the “green light” from the Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox to launch a digital Euro – “EURM.”. MONEI is a platform that aims to simplify and streamline digital payments, allowing any organization to integrate with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms through a simple API.
crowdfundinsider.com

Mastercard, Citizens Financial Group Announce Payments Partnership

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Citizens announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network “across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S.”. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are “united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Anyfin Raises €30M Series C to Accelerate Expansion Across Europe

Anyfin, the scaleup that enables consumers to refinance existing loans and take control of their financial wellbeing, announces that it has completed a €30 million Series C funding round. The capital will “fuel the growth of its business across Europe, as well as helping Anyfin to strengthen its product...
crowdfundinsider.com

Visa Lists Alchemy Pay as Official Service Provider

The Alchemy Pay team is pleased to announce that Visa has listed Alchemy Pay as an Official Service Provider. Alchemy Pay has been “added as part of Visa’s Third Party Agent (TPA) Program and can be found listed as Alchemy GPS here.” This is “a significant sign of progress for our On & Off Ramp and recently launched NFT Checkout service.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Abacus Group Acquires Gotham Security, GoVanguard to Expand Cybersecurity Service Offerings

Abacus Group, the provider of hosted IT services and solutions to alternative investment firms, announces that it has acquired two boutique cybersecurity consulting companies, Gotham Security and its parent company, GoVanguard, both of which have solid track records of excellence in the cyber arena. Gotham Security, as the new business...
crowdfundinsider.com

Sentinels Transaction Monitoring Platform Creates Effective Response to Financial Crime Across Europe

Sentinels, a Fenergo company and Europe’s intelligent transaction monitoring and client risk management specialist, announces the launch of its new platform solution for transaction monitoring. The SaaS platform is designed “to help financial institutions detect and eliminate financial criminality with greater speed and accuracy than ever before.”. In...
crowdfundinsider.com

PopID, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Deliver Biometric Enabled PoS Systems

PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership “to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform.”. PopPay enables consumers “to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty...
crowdfundinsider.com

Nottingham Building Society Appoints Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy

Nottingham Building Society has announced the appointment of Dr Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy (DDS). In this newly created role, Gareth will “develop a new data and insights framework for The Nottingham to increase the value of services to customers and deliver on the organisation’s strategic vision for future growth.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Marqeta Announces Web Push Provisioning Product, Expanding Payment Card Tokenization Capabilities

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can “reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application.”. This capability...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

The Future of Payments Lies in Emerging Markets and Interoperability

Emerging markets have contributed almost two-thirds of global GDP growth over the past 15 years. So, it’s not surprising that businesses in established markets like the U.S. and U.K. are looking to expand their operations in these up-and-coming regions — whether it means working with local vendors, hiring remote employees located in the region, or selling to regional consumers.
crowdfundinsider.com

European Investment Fund, Invest-NL Back SME Lender October with €35 Million

October, a European marketplace lending platform providing access to capital for SMEs, has received a €35 million commitment from the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Netherlands-based Invest-NL. The capital is split between the two entities with the EIF providing €20 million and Invest-NL the rest – €15 million....
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Protection Tech Firm Coincover Teams Up with Fireblocks

Coincover, which claims to be the leading digital asset protection technology company, announces a new partnership with Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform “to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations.”. The partnership provides Fireblocks customers “with a secure alternative for key backup and disaster recovery to...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking: Hong Kong’s WeLab Bank Launches Tesla Exclusive Loan with 0% APR

WeLab Bank, which claims to be the most innovative bank in Hong Kong, launched the Exclusive Limited-time Offer: Tesla-dedicated Loan with 0% APR “for selected Tesla owners and staff from selected organizations across Hong Kong.”. Eligible customers will also “enjoy bonus offer including free supercharging1, 1.5% p.a. savings interest...
crowdfundinsider.com

BitMart to Offer Institutional Clients Off-Exchange Settlement with Copper’s ClearLoop Tech

The team at Copper is pleased to announce that they will be teaming up with BitMart and joining the ClearLoop network, subject to contracts and the completion of technical integration. The settlement solution will “offer BitMart’s institutional clients the ability to trade on the BitMart exchange whilst their funds remain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy