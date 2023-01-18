ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

3d ago

We brag about the economy being among the highest in the world, but the quality of life suffers from mismanagement. If the state was well run and financially disciplined, our tax burden would be next to nothing. Since we are not either well run or financially disciplined our tax burden is among the highest in the nation. Just to keep things in perspective.

The Debsman
3d ago

Why is Grousom worried about Texas when his own state is in such a sad disarray. What a nincompoop.

Lenny Martin is Leuu-Mya-rt-in
3d ago

So, what this is basically saying is that I am entitled to supply and bring my Vaseline to the place at said time when the government performs its annual financial prison type ritualistic duty upon its citizens. Usually, sometime around February to April each year at the usual place. So that it might be liberally self applied to the necessary orifice or orifices. In accordance to what the state so deems appropriate regarding how much one financially owes each year for the property one has already bought and paid for and therefore owns, yet forever still owes on. All I can say is thanks. I'm glad to know I have certain rights. I guess.

californiaglobe.com

Preferences in California Civil Actions

There are “preferences” in California law that exist in certain types of cases, as specified in the California Code of Civil Procedure (CCP), in Chapter 1 of Title 1 of Part 1, which was added in 1880. CCP Section 35 provides that proceedings in cases involving the registration...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ethical imbroglios abound for California Governor Newsom

A report this week involving California Gov. and first lady Gavin and Jennifer Seibel Newsom raises the question of how many scandals can be wrapped up in a single story. What will be still more scandalous is if the establishment media doesn’t cover the revelations as a scandal. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Blocked calls may keep Californians from benefits they need. New bill would fix that

When contacting people regarding social service programs, counties would not be able to use blocked numbers under a new bill proposed in the California Legislature this year. From Assemblymember Laurie Davies, R-Laguna Niguel, the bill would require calls made by counties or on behalf of counties to an applicant or recipient of a social services benefits program to be made using a displayed number. A majority use blocked, or masked, numbers, her office said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

'The Issue Is': Rain water, reparations and the RNC

LOS ANGELES - This week on "The Issue Is," California at the center of the political world. First, President Joe Biden visited the state, surveying damage caused by recent deadly storms. The President approving a major disaster declaration, opening up federal aid to the recovery efforts and to those impacted by days of heavy rains and flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ty D.

Tax Relief For California Storm Victims: Check If Your County Is Eligible!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for California storm victims to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The new deadline is now May 15, 2023, and relief is being offered to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in certain counties in California, qualify for tax relief.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

It’s Time to Fix California’s Dysfunctional Unemployment System

California’s recent political history is studded with episodes of short-sighted, irresponsible governance. We’re experiencing one example now – a decades-long neglect of the state’s water infrastructure that leaves us ill-prepared to deal with both drought and periodic deluges. Among the many other examples, albeit less spectacular,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Unique Provisions of California’s Code of Civil Procedure

California’s Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) has a number of intriguing preliminary provisions, many of which were enacted in 1872, as the CCP was one of California’s original four Codes. For example, CCP Section 21 divides judicial remedies into two classes: actions and special proceedings. CCP Section 22...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Group asks California Attorney General to investigate soaring natural gas bills

A consumer advocacy group is asking California’s attorney general to investigate why SoCalGas customers have seen their natural gas bills soar to record highs this winter, and whether the utility’s parent company is improperly profiting. “Southern California Gas doubled consumers’ natural gas bills with virtually no notice, leaving its customers with large, unexpected bills,” said Jamie […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ty D.

Postal Disruptions in California as USPS Closes Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of one post office in California due to ongoing winter storms in the state. The Planada Post Office is currently not providing mail or retail service to customers in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE

