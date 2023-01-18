Read full article on original website
Kids learn how to tie a tie and other professional skills at mentorship event
TOLEDO, Ohio — Every year, the Program Inc.'s "Tie" event works to change the lives of young men in the northwest Ohio community. "I didn't learn how to tie a tie until I was 23 years old... and now I'm teaching other kids how to tie a tie before they are 23," said Tramain Rayford, founder and CEO of The Program Inc., as he described what the organization means to him.
Toledo's residential roads program makes neighbors, small business owners happy
TOLEDO, Ohio — In early January, the city of Toledo announced plans to rehab nearly 70 miles of roads in 2023. The Toledo Department of Transportation Residential Roads Program plans to resurface 105 residential streets, patch and seal 44 streets and overlay 24 unimproved streets. One of those streets,...
Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer celebrates 20 years in business
TOLEDO, Ohio — Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer on Adams Street in Toledo celebrated 20 years in business on Thursday. "It's been an absolute treasure to be able to have my business here on Adams in Toledo, and the people that have supported us over the last 20 years," owner Zach Leahy said.
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
Rosemary Apartments demolition to begin Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Rosemary Apartments, a decrepit and vacant north Toledo building with a tragic history, is set for demolition at 8:45 a.m. on Friday. The approximately $350,000 project is expected to take "a number of months" according to Lucas County Land Bank President and CEO David Mann.
GO 419: Escape from zombies, puzzles and more in Trapped Toledo escape rooms
TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for a chance to escape your home for a bit, why not try to break out of an escape room?. After opening in 2014, Trapped Toledo has been at the forefront of escape room experiences in northwest Ohio. General manager Kat McFadden said...
Rossford intersection to close for water line repair Monday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A popular intersection in Rossford will be closed for construction work Monday. Repairs are scheduled for Glenwood Road at Elm Tree Road from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday. The road closure is for water line repairs, according to a notice from Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
Pair of river otters spotted in northwest Ohio, gains popularity online
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — While otters can be seen at the Toledo Zoo, they're not as common out in nature. But, a lucky parkgoer at Providence Metropark spotted two of the furry critters in early January. Her video has gained a lot of attention online, reaching over 100,000 views....
Elementary school students making a splash in Washington Local's swim class
TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5-14 in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control reports 4,000 people in the U.S. die from drowning every year. Of those,...
Toledo School for the Arts enrollment ends soon
TOLEDO, Ohio — The doors of the Toledo School for the Arts will soon be open to nearly 150 additional students, as the school's expansion continues and its new enrollment nears the end. "Our plan is to essentially increase the level from 100 to 120 for 6th, 7th and...
Free dental care for kids available in northwest Ohio: Here's how to register
TOLEDO, Ohio — An annual program providing free dental care for kids in northwest Ohio is open for registration. Hundreds of appointments are available for the three-day Give Kids a Smile program. The program, hosted by members of the Toledo Dental Society, provides free dental care for children 18 years old and younger.
Monroe Street Noodles & Company to open after delay
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage that aired on Dec. 28, 2022. Noodles & Company will open its first northwest Ohio location on Jan. 30 after a delay. The restaurant was initially slated to open on Jan. 3. It will occupy the former...
WTOL 11 Meteorologist Ryan Wichman awarded for inclusive playground work in Wood County
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — WTOL 11 Meteorologist Ryan Wichman received the Drum Major for Peace award in Bowling Green Monday night during the city's annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Wichman was chosen for the award because of inclusivity advocacy through Wood County Plays, a nonprofit that funds...
Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
Demolition begins on north Toledo building where teen died in 2016
TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell has been fighting for over six years to see the north Toledo building he fell to his death in torn down. The demolition of the vacant Rosemary Apartments on North Detroit and Phillips avenues has been "a long time coming," Kerri Sorrell, Joshua's mother, said after the first swing of the wrecking ball hit the structure.
Road, ramp closures due to downed wires early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Downed power lines causing road and ramp closures in Point Place Friday morning. Suder Ave. near Ottawa River Rd. is currently closed due to downed wires from a crash. Toledo Police have blocked off Suder Ave. in both directions while repairs are being done. The exit...
'To come back here and help, makes me feel proud' | Volunteer shares experience at MLK Kitchen
TOLEDO, Ohio — In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day on Monday, WTOL 11 reached out to central Toledo's MLK Kitchen for the Poor where, with the help of volunteers, they have spent decades feeding people. Harvey Savage Jr.'s family started the kitchen back in 1969. It has...
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
Person shot in east Toledo Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
