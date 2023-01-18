ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL 11

Kids learn how to tie a tie and other professional skills at mentorship event

TOLEDO, Ohio — Every year, the Program Inc.'s "Tie" event works to change the lives of young men in the northwest Ohio community. "I didn't learn how to tie a tie until I was 23 years old... and now I'm teaching other kids how to tie a tie before they are 23," said Tramain Rayford, founder and CEO of The Program Inc., as he described what the organization means to him.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer celebrates 20 years in business

TOLEDO, Ohio — Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer on Adams Street in Toledo celebrated 20 years in business on Thursday. "It's been an absolute treasure to be able to have my business here on Adams in Toledo, and the people that have supported us over the last 20 years," owner Zach Leahy said.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Rosemary Apartments demolition to begin Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Rosemary Apartments, a decrepit and vacant north Toledo building with a tragic history, is set for demolition at 8:45 a.m. on Friday. The approximately $350,000 project is expected to take "a number of months" according to Lucas County Land Bank President and CEO David Mann.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Rossford intersection to close for water line repair Monday

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A popular intersection in Rossford will be closed for construction work Monday. Repairs are scheduled for Glenwood Road at Elm Tree Road from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday. The road closure is for water line repairs, according to a notice from Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo School for the Arts enrollment ends soon

TOLEDO, Ohio — The doors of the Toledo School for the Arts will soon be open to nearly 150 additional students, as the school's expansion continues and its new enrollment nears the end. "Our plan is to essentially increase the level from 100 to 120 for 6th, 7th and...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Monroe Street Noodles & Company to open after delay

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage that aired on Dec. 28, 2022. Noodles & Company will open its first northwest Ohio location on Jan. 30 after a delay. The restaurant was initially slated to open on Jan. 3. It will occupy the former...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Demolition begins on north Toledo building where teen died in 2016

TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell has been fighting for over six years to see the north Toledo building he fell to his death in torn down. The demolition of the vacant Rosemary Apartments on North Detroit and Phillips avenues has been "a long time coming," Kerri Sorrell, Joshua's mother, said after the first swing of the wrecking ball hit the structure.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Road, ramp closures due to downed wires early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Downed power lines causing road and ramp closures in Point Place Friday morning. Suder Ave. near Ottawa River Rd. is currently closed due to downed wires from a crash. Toledo Police have blocked off Suder Ave. in both directions while repairs are being done. The exit...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond

FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in east Toledo Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

