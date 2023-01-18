Read full article on original website
Related
One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Chariton County prosecuting attorney charged 52-year-old Sherri L. Laws with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Keytesville. Chariton County deputies were called to a Keytesville home for a fight and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and another man who had also been shot, Troop B The post One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff Incident And Arrest Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report of incidents and arrests for January includes:. January 18 deputies responded to Wheeling for a fire at vacant apartments near the fire station. An incident report was completed and turned over to Missouri Fire Marshal. January 18 about 10:11 a.m. LCSO responded to...
ktvo.com
2 people shot, 1 fatally, during altercation in northern Missouri
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — Investigators in north central Missouri are trying to sort out what led to a deadly shooting Friday morning. It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home in Keytesville in Chariton County. Cpl. Justin Dunn with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told KTVO that investigators were called...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney police nab 3 suspects allegedly transporting meth
KEARNEY — Officers with Kearney Police Department conducted two different vehicle stops within about an hour and half in the overnight hours into early Saturday, Jan. 21, that resulted in more than 300 grams of apparent methamphetamine being seized, according to a Kearney police Facebook post. Clinton County Missouri...
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
kttn.com
St. Joseph woman arrested on warrant from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police respond to man with a knife
Chillicothe Police Thursday night took an individual into custody following an assault in which a knife was used to allegedly injure another person. Police responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street in reference to what was described as a mentally ill, suicidal, person who was said to be armed with a knife. Police said the alleged assault resulted in an injury to an adult male who was attempting to intervene.
kmmo.com
ARMSTRONG WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
An Armstrong woman has been charged with two felonies in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence in rural Fayette on Sunday, January 15, 2023 for a reported burglary. A victim reported his residence had been broken into and personal effects damaged.
kmmo.com
CHARITON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND SHERIFF ANNOUNCE CLOSURE OF COUNTY JAIL
The Chariton County Commissioners and Chariton County Sheriff recently decided to discontinue housing inmates at the Chariton County Jail effective March 1, 2023 according to authorities. The current jail was constructed in 1995 and houses a maximum of 35 inmates. The building also contains E-911, the Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office...
kchi.com
Offender Death At Chillicothe Correction Center
An offender held at the Chillicothe Correction Center died early Sunday morning. The Missouri Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Margaret Phillips was pronounced dead on January 15th at 1:30 am. She is reported to have died of apparent natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault...
kchi.com
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
kchi.com
New Livingston County Most Wanted & Most Wanted Arrests
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several Most Wanted arrests and additions. January 10, 53-year-old Anthony M. Rounkles of Hale was arrested by MSHP on Livingston County warrants for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $20,000. Added January...
kchi.com
Kidder Man Arrested
A Kidder man was arrested by State Troopers Thursday. Twenty-five-year-old Kenneth E Hershberger of Kidder was arrested at about 10:17 pm for alleged leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in over $1,000 in damage. Hershberger was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
kmmo.com
TINA MAN KILLED IN CARROLL COUNTY CRASH
A Tina man has been killed in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 76-year-old Merl O’Neal experienced a medical issue as the vehicle he was driving exited onto County Road 166. O’Neal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne, and crossed County Road 217 where it came to a rest.
KCTV 5
Man suffers serious injuries in Lafayette County crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County left a 34-year-old man with serious injuries. The crash happened Friday morning at 3 a.m. when Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash on Route TT east of Nivens Road. The man from Oak Grove, Missouri, crashed when...
UPDATE: Buckner home invasion suspect in custody, police say
Buckner police say a home invasion happened in 300 block of Hazel Avenue, the suspect Phillip Martin was captured and arrested Friday.
kttn.com
Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards
A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
excelsiorcitizen.com
Excelsior Springs Police, Fire, EMS, And Sheriffs’ Reports For January 19, 2023
Police blotter, Fire Calls, and EMS Runs for Excelsior Springs, Missouri, as well as Clay County Sheriff, Ray County Sheriff, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, reports for January 19, 2023. Remember, all parties are innocent until proven guilty. Excelsior Springs Police Adult Arrest Report. Excelsior Springs Fire & EMS Runs.
kttn.com
Maysville teenager injured in crash on Highway 6
A Maysville teenager received minor injuries following an accident Thursday morning in DeKalb County one mile west of Maysville. Eighteen-year-old Hunter Smidt was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Smidt was driving eastbound on Highway 6 when the pickup he was driving traveled off the right side...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 1