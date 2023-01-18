Chillicothe Police Thursday night took an individual into custody following an assault in which a knife was used to allegedly injure another person. Police responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street in reference to what was described as a mentally ill, suicidal, person who was said to be armed with a knife. Police said the alleged assault resulted in an injury to an adult male who was attempting to intervene.

