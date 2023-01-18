Thanks to Nancy Monast (”What happens to New Yorkers who can’t afford transition away from natural gas?,” Jan. 17, 2023), for raising important questions about New York state’s deadlines for the transition away from fossil fuels. How can we not be concerned about affordability, when looking at necessary changes in how we heat our homes? We are faced with fears about our own economic limitations, in the shadow of fears of irreversible climate disasters!

1 DAY AGO