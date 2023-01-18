ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY must provide funding to make meeting climate goals affordable (Your Letters)

Thanks to Nancy Monast (”What happens to New Yorkers who can’t afford transition away from natural gas?,” Jan. 17, 2023), for raising important questions about New York state’s deadlines for the transition away from fossil fuels. How can we not be concerned about affordability, when looking at necessary changes in how we heat our homes? We are faced with fears about our own economic limitations, in the shadow of fears of irreversible climate disasters!
The very near future for New York cannabis

It’s been about two months since New York awarded the state’s first batch of marijuana dispensary licenses, and licensees are now making moves – from learning how to run a legal dispensary and scouting locations to finalizing insurance plans and preparing to open in coming weeks. Matt...
New boys wrestling state poll: 7 Section III teams ranked

The New York State Sportswriters Association has released its second boys wrestling poll, and it features seven teams from Section III. Central Valley Academy checks in as the highest-ranked team in Section III at No. 2 in Division II. Cicero-North Syracuse (No. 10 in Division I) and Camden (No. 9 in Division II) are the two other Section III schools in the top 10 this week.
