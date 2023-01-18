Read full article on original website
Hochul ‘weighing options’ after NY chief judge nominee LaSalle rejected
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Hochul may not let her pick to head the Court of Appeals go down without a fight. A day after the governor’s fellow Democrats in the state Senate rejected Hector LaSalle’s nomination to be New York’s top judge, Hochul on Thursday refused to rule out taking legal action.
A conversation with members of the New York CAURD Coalition: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis with Jeffrey Hoffman
Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format. Hoffman’s practice focuses on cannabis industry clients, including...
Trump withdraws lawsuit against NY AG Letitia James after $1M penalty for ‘frivolous’ suit
Former President Donald Trump has withdrawn a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James after he was hit with a nearly $1 million fine for a “frivolous” lawsuit in Florida. The Associated Press reports Trump withdrew his suit against James on Friday. James, a Democrat, had sued...
NY must provide funding to make meeting climate goals affordable (Your Letters)
Thanks to Nancy Monast (”What happens to New Yorkers who can’t afford transition away from natural gas?,” Jan. 17, 2023), for raising important questions about New York state’s deadlines for the transition away from fossil fuels. How can we not be concerned about affordability, when looking at necessary changes in how we heat our homes? We are faced with fears about our own economic limitations, in the shadow of fears of irreversible climate disasters!
The very near future for New York cannabis
It’s been about two months since New York awarded the state’s first batch of marijuana dispensary licenses, and licensees are now making moves – from learning how to run a legal dispensary and scouting locations to finalizing insurance plans and preparing to open in coming weeks. Matt...
What topics matter most to you as we get into 2023? (Letter from the Editor)
Even if you’re still accidentally writing “2022″ on your checks like I am, we’re already almost a month into 2023. Looking ahead with a new year in front of us is always a good opportunity to take a fresh look at the topics we’re covering and what’s going to be important to the Central New York community as we move forward.
NY approves $672 million bailout for utility customers who are not in low-income programs
Syracuse, N.Y. – State regulators today decided to pay off $672 million in overdue utility bills for thousands of households and businesses who racked up the charges during the Covid pandemic. The customers, who might otherwise face service termination, will qualify for assistance regardless of income. The cost will...
Police: NY man faked claim that his child was in stolen car
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A New York driver who reported his car stolen with his child inside in Connecticut Friday ended up under arrest himself after police said he lied about the child in hopes of getting a faster response. Officers were told that someone made off with the...
Mom of Ava Wood’s message to Central NY: Thank you for outpouring of love, support
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The mother of Ava Wood on Saturday thanked the Central New York community for its love and support toward her family folloinwg her daughter’s killing in Baldwinsville. Ava, 14, was found shot dead Friday morning in a house at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville along...
House of the Week: Scenic Sullivan property offered its new owner his ‘type of living’
SULLIVAN, N.Y. – Mark Tomarchio says his home at 5963 Cheese Factory Road, near Sullivan in Madison County, provided him his “type of living.”. Centrally located between Manlius, Cazenovia, and Chittenango, the 3.4-acre property features all the peaceful tranquility, panoramic views, and the modern amenities he could have asked for.
DraftKings promo code for Ohio: New users can claim $200 bonus today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Ohio now having legal online sports betting in time to bet on the NFL Divisional Round games makes it the perfect time...
New boys wrestling state poll: 7 Section III teams ranked
The New York State Sportswriters Association has released its second boys wrestling poll, and it features seven teams from Section III. Central Valley Academy checks in as the highest-ranked team in Section III at No. 2 in Division II. Cicero-North Syracuse (No. 10 in Division I) and Camden (No. 9 in Division II) are the two other Section III schools in the top 10 this week.
School closings in CNY: Early dismissals, after-school cancellations, Thursday Jan. 19
Some Central New York school districts are making announcements to dismiss early or cancell activities due to the weather today. Icy weather is expected today due to freezing rain and temperatures hovering in the lower 30s. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue...
Get ready: Messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain to hit Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — A winter storm forecast to hit Central New York this weekend will bring a wet and messy mix of precipitation. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will cover much of Central New York Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly snow is expected but sleet, freezing...
