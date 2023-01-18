Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Protect and transfer computer files with this low-priced premium cloud subscription
Whether for work, academics, entertainment or a mix of everything, we tend to overtax our Macs when it comes to storage. As we constantly create new files and download content, it’s easy to forget to clear space for new documents, photos and more. Fortunately, there’s a simple way to download files directly to your cloud storage of choice rather than to your device.
Cult of Mac
New HomePod … new Mac mini … new MacBook Pros … what a week! [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: The new Mac mini is a steal. The new MacBook Pros are a spec bump. And the new HomePod is … interesting. We’re such fans of the original, we can’t wait to wrap our ears around Apple’s (possibly) upgraded smart speaker.
Cult of Mac
Get 20% off flexible stand that mounts your MagSafe iPhone anywhere
Some iPhone MagSafe stands are ideal for use at your desk or on your bedside table. Others are car mounts. But what if one mount could go almost anywhere and let you view your handset at any angle? That’s the SwitchEasy Orbit Universal Magnetic Stand. And all the better,...
Cult of Mac
How the M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis compare to the M1 model
Apple’s newest Mac mini packs a punch. It comes with a faster M2 chip, with the company even bringing the M2 Pro chip to the compact desktop Mac. So, how does the M2/Pro Mac mini compare to the M1 and the high-end Intel-powered Mac mini that it replaces? Find out in our comparison.
Cult of Mac
Newest Android version installed on a mere 5% of devices vs. 74% for iOS 16
It’s considered somewhat controversial that iOS 16 has been installed on only about 70% of iPhones four months after its release. But that’s a problem Google can only dream of. A full six months after the debut of Android 13, it’s on a whopping 5.2% of devices.
Cult of Mac
‘Budget’ MacBook Air workstation doesn’t look cheap [Setups]
Some budget computer setups look the part — cheap, utilitarian, uninspired, incomplete — and others don’t. Today’s featured setup falls in the latter category. You look at the well-equipped workstation and the word “cheap” doesn’t occur to you. Against a DIY desk and...
Cult of Mac
HomePod head-to-head: How Apple’s new smart speaker compares to original
Now that the full-size HomePod is finally back, just how different is it from Apple’s original smart speaker? At a glance, you might not think the $299 speaker Apple unveiled Wednesday is that different at all, because the exterior design looks so similar. But compare the new HomePod’s features to the old model, and you’ll find significant changes.
Cult of Mac
As low as $13: Get more done in 2023 with Windows and Office
New Year’s Eve parties may be a fading memory, but big savings continue on Microsoft software. Just visit the ongoing Happy New Year Sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com to save on Windows, Office and more. SPONSORED. Cult of Mac readers who want a great deal on Windows...
Cult of Mac
Dump your bulky wallet for this slim MagSafe alternative [Review]
SwitchEasy’s MagWallet carries a pair of credit cards and snaps onto the back of your iPhone so it’s easy to keep with you. It’s much less bulky than a traditional wallet, and is just right for someone whose New Year’s resolution is to simplify their life.
Cult of Mac
Saddle up for some solitaire with Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!
A classic Nintendo 3DS game trotted over to Apple Arcade. Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! merges Solitaire and horse racing into a unique combination. It launched January 20 for a variety of Apple devices, including iPhone and Mac. Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! brings a classic out of retirement. The...
Cult of Mac
Apple working on iPad-like smart home display for 2024
Apple’s recently announced HomePod 2 packs some impressive smart home capabilities. But that’s not the only product the company is working on. Apple is reportedly working on several smart home devices, including a smart display. The low-end iPad-like device can control thermostats, lights and do FaceTime calls. Apple...
Cult of Mac
Discover how Shopify and Amazon FBA work, then cash in!
Amazon is one of the simplest ways to sell products, while Shopify offers a flexible dropshipping platform anyone can use. But without a business plan, you can’t make the most out of these platforms. Whether you’re selling goods as a full-time career or a side hustle, learn how to maximize profitability and efficiency with this business model and strategies bundle.
Cult of Mac
Here’s everything the Apple Watch buttons do
The Apple Watch borrows a lot from the iPhone, but the biggest difference between them is down to the extra buttons. They each do different things whether you click, double-click or hold them down. What do the Apple Watch buttons do?. Here’s a quick guide to get you started.
Comments / 0