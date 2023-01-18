Read full article on original website
Burgers with Buck takes a bite out of Midtown's Bold Monk Brewing Company
Bold Monk Brewing Company's name represents a thoughtful person of strength. Burgers with Buck paid the West Midtown brewery and visit this week and we've been thinking about it ever since.
Meet Little Dariya Denise: Baby born to couple in the middle of Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - Everyone has a story about Atlanta traffic, but one couple might know more than most. That is because their baby was born in traffic along Interstate 75. It was a typical busy Tuesday in November on the interstate. Loston and Deshai Fudd were in traffic. "Literally, my water...
Pet of the day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Joey is an extra cuddler. He has a spinal issue that affects his hind legs and uses a wheelchair to happily scoot around.
Study projects how much time, money is lost being stuck in Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - A new report from Inrix says Atlanta drivers wasted more than 70 hours stuck in traffic in 2022. The report’s author says Atlanta has not reached pre-pandemic travel levels, yet, which likely means that time stuck on the road will get even worse in 2023. Steve May...
World's top bull riders come to Atlanta for 'Unleash the Beast' event
For two nights only, the top 40 bull riders in the world will gather in Gwinnett County to compete in one of the most exciting sports events to witness. One of them is Dakota Louis, and he joins Good Day's Alyse Eady to talk about the skill of bull riding and what fans can expect.
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 19, 2023
ATLANTA - Adoptable dogs have a "puppy party" at Georgia Aquarium:. Considering it’s filled with 11 million gallons of water, it’s no surprise that Georgia Aquarium is home to some of the world’s most incredible aquatic animals. But why in the world were the sharks, seals, and...
New report details just how bad traffic is in metro Atlanta
Drivers know how bad Atlanta traffic can be if they have ever gotten themselves stuck in rush hour traffic. The bottlenecks and congestion leave traffic at a crawl in some places.
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
Trilith Studios renovates Piedmont Hospital break room
Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a local movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the breakroom at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Chaos breaks out at downtown Atlanta protest over planned police training center
Protestors took to the street of downtown Atlanta to continue a protest against the planned police training center that critics have called "Cop City". What began as a peaceful protest broke out around 6 p.m. when some people began throwing bricks at businesses and igniting fireworks in the street.
Good Samaritans helping Georgians still reeling from severe storms
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - Clean up efforts continue one week after the deadly tornadoes wreaked havoc on communities across Georgia. To some, the loss of power is more than an inconvenience. It can be life-threatening. Stephanie Jackson lives in the Indian Creek community of Locust Grove, where many people were...
Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes dies in South Florida accident, MLS says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes died Thursday morning following an accident in South Florida, according to Major League Soccer. The 25-year-old Englishman died after a Wednesday collision between two boats near Miami Marine Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Miami Harold. Walkes was about to begin his second season in Charlotte. He played for Atlanta United in three seasons.
Overnight fire at College Park apartments leaves multiple families without homes
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - An overnight fire in College Park has left a dozen families searching for new homes Saturday. Officials tell FOX 5 the first started shortly after midnight at the Beacon Ridge Apartment Complex on the 5400 block of Old National Higway. At least five units were damaged...
Money for MARTA expansions in question by Atlanta City Council members
ATLANTA - MARTA and Atlanta government leaders promised citizens new projects including state-of-the-art light rail, but can they keep that promise after what may be a shortfall of a billion dollars?. City council members picked up the debate this week, calling for transportation executives to explain. There is no way...
Emergency physician shares warning signs you need to go the ER
ATLANTA - Dr. Adrian Tyndall, Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and a veteran emergency physician, says making the call on whether to go to the ER can be difficult. "No one wants to go to that emergency department necessarily, unless they truly need to," Tyndall says. Also,...
City council members debate over MARTA expenses
MARTA and Atlanta government leaders promised citizens new projects including state of the art light rail, but can they keep that promise after what may be a shortfall of a billion dollars? City council members picked up the debate this week, calling for transportation executives to explain.
Delta named best US airline of 2022 by Wall Street Journal
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines just got a big honor from the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper named Delta its top U.S. airline for the second year in the row in its annual airline scorecard rankings. The rankings are based on several factors like on-time arrivals, completion factor, and...
Firefighter loses everything after home burns down
A local community is coming together to help a firefighter who lost everything in a fire. Cherokee County firefighter Joel Saunders' house burned to the ground in Blue Ridge on Monday.
Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
Trading cards worth thousands stolen from Roswell store
ROSWELL, Ga - A man with a sledgehammer smashed his way into Dave's Sports Cards in Roswell last week. Owner Dave Olivieri says the thief was likely in the store before, because he went straight to the vault where the high-end boxes and single cards are kept. "Things that are...
