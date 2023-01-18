ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 19, 2023

ATLANTA - Adoptable dogs have a "puppy party" at Georgia Aquarium:. Considering it’s filled with 11 million gallons of water, it’s no surprise that Georgia Aquarium is home to some of the world’s most incredible aquatic animals. But why in the world were the sharks, seals, and...
Good Samaritans helping Georgians still reeling from severe storms

LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - Clean up efforts continue one week after the deadly tornadoes wreaked havoc on communities across Georgia. To some, the loss of power is more than an inconvenience. It can be life-threatening. Stephanie Jackson lives in the Indian Creek community of Locust Grove, where many people were...
Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes dies in South Florida accident, MLS says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes died Thursday morning following an accident in South Florida, according to Major League Soccer. The 25-year-old Englishman died after a Wednesday collision between two boats near Miami Marine Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Miami Harold. Walkes was about to begin his second season in Charlotte. He played for Atlanta United in three seasons.
Money for MARTA expansions in question by Atlanta City Council members

ATLANTA - MARTA and Atlanta government leaders promised citizens new projects including state-of-the-art light rail, but can they keep that promise after what may be a shortfall of a billion dollars?. City council members picked up the debate this week, calling for transportation executives to explain. There is no way...
Emergency physician shares warning signs you need to go the ER

ATLANTA - Dr. Adrian Tyndall, Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and a veteran emergency physician, says making the call on whether to go to the ER can be difficult. "No one wants to go to that emergency department necessarily, unless they truly need to," Tyndall says. Also,...
Delta named best US airline of 2022 by Wall Street Journal

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines just got a big honor from the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper named Delta its top U.S. airline for the second year in the row in its annual airline scorecard rankings. The rankings are based on several factors like on-time arrivals, completion factor, and...
Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
Trading cards worth thousands stolen from Roswell store

ROSWELL, Ga - A man with a sledgehammer smashed his way into Dave's Sports Cards in Roswell last week. Owner Dave Olivieri says the thief was likely in the store before, because he went straight to the vault where the high-end boxes and single cards are kept. "Things that are...
