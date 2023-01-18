Read full article on original website
Erastus Covault
3d ago
I rented for 12 years the property I live in. Last year the owner asked me if I wanted to buy it. Jumped at the opportunity. I was paying 450. for rent house payment is 650.00 and home is a Duplex so I rent the other side out for 550. two bedroom I could easily get more but I like the person and they always pay on time.
Stacie Cottrell Spires
3d ago
it's hard for everyone to live within their means when everything has doubled n tripled but their income hasn't ...the pandemic economy and the government has devastated us all to some degree
Kevin Figg
3d ago
people really should think before renting, 800.00 some a month for a 1 BDR is robbery,hence that is right at a mortgage payment.
Related
Tips for your Indiana income tax filing
INDIANAPOLIS — Tax season starts Monday. Let's break down what you need to know before you send in your returns. Indiana's Department of Revenue recommends waiting to file until you have all your official tax documents and statements. Trying to file without everything in hand can delay your refund.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis
The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the […] The post A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Groups eye income tax removal with enthusiasm, apprehension
Indiana Senate Republicans want to see if the state can ditch its individual income tax, and one influential economic policy group thinks the change couldn’t come sooner. For another, it’s a matter of how the state replaces the revenue source. Individual income tax revenue was nearly 39% of Indiana’s total revenue haul in 2022, according […] The post Groups eye income tax removal with enthusiasm, apprehension appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
indianapublicradio.org
All Indiana students would qualify for voucher-like funds under education proposal
School choice in Indiana could be remade if proposed legislation gains traction. Senate Bill 305 would provide more funding with less eligibility restrictions than allowed under the popular private school voucher program. It’s unclear the total cost of the program or potentially how many families would consider it. Republicans, who...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lack of data, info leaves Indiana doctors unprepared for more tick diseases
Ticks are on the move. Warmer temperatures could create more places where they can thrive in Indiana and give them more time to feed. All of this could lead to more tick-borne illnesses in the future. But without good data and communication — many of these diseases could go unnoticed....
WANE-TV
Proposed study could eliminate Indiana’s income tax
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana were to start its tax code with a blank slate, what would result?. That was the thought behind Senate Bill 3, authored by State Senator Travis Holdman (R, Markle). “Nobody can remember when they studied this last,” Holdman told WANE 15 Thursday....
WISH-TV
Indiana adds 24 new flu deaths
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health reported 24 new flu deaths. There have been 156 total flu deaths for the season in Indiana. That is the highest total since 2017 and 2018. There are now nine counties with five or more flu deaths, including 25 in Marion...
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
abc57.com
Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Repurposed Marsh supermarkets in Indianapolis, IN
Who remembers renting videos and eating fresh bread from the Marsh bakery?
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Indiana Revenue Collections Higher Than Anticipated
There is good economic news for Indiana. Revenue collections for December were higher than anticipated. The latest report from Indiana State Budget Agency shows General Fund revenues last month totaled $1 point 7 billion. The higher than predicted collections from individual income tax and interest revenues balanced out lower-than-expected collections from the state’s sales tax and corporate taxes. Every year, millions of Americans make a resolution to lose weight. A lot of those promises are made in January. So it’s not surprising that there has been a big increase in the number of fake weight loss ads this month. The Indiana Better Business Bureau warns us to be very careful when any product that promise quick, dramatic results including body wraps, supplements and skin patches. The Bureau also cautions about special herbs or what are advertised as “natural” products for quick weight loss. Some of the products have been recalled for containing ingredients with potentially dangerous effects.
Billions available to help Indiana homeowners and renters
Are you a homeownerwhose primary residence is in Indiana? Did you experience a hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, now is the time to apply for assistance through the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund. You may be eligible if you struggled to pay your mortgage, property taxes, and other home-related expenses during the crisis.
Indiana lawmakers weigh bill to create universal school choice program
This article originally published in the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday began a contentious debate over whether it should bring universal school choice — and its daunting potential long-term cost — to Hoosier students and parents.Testimony heard in the Senate education committee raised questions about how much universal education scholarship accounts would cost and whether the state can afford to fund all students who are eligible to participate. This...
Lawmakers start process to change portion of Indiana constitution
Republicans in the statehouse want to allow judges to deny a defendant's bail if they are considered a risk to the public.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Indiana lawmakers debate plan to “reinvent” high school
Indiana lawmakers provided some answers Wednesday about a draft plan supporters say would help more students find career pathways, although concerns remain about how flexible the career-preparation proposal would be for students and the negative impact it might have on schools’ current programs. The voucher-like plan, outlined in House Bill 1002, is the result of a recent Republican push that lawmakers say would “reinvent” high school by providing more job training to...
