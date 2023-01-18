ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion

Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 players take aim at Blizzard after surprise change to paid voice lines that makes them worse

Overwatch 2 has been the subject of chops and changes, spicing up the meta with new maps, character changes, and new game modes. With each patch, notes are shared throughout the community to show whose main’s been ruined beyond repair, and what character will become burdened with the hatred of every player in the OW2 scene. Some changes aren’t mentioned, and one quiet change, in particular, has the community split this time around.
dotesports.com

League player discovers AFK account leveling trick that’s ruining games

AFK leveling accounts in League of Legends might have found another trick to quickly gain experience in games versus bots. One League player called out the new system on the game’s subreddit on Jan. 19. They explained that AFK accounts pick Akshan, buy a Doran’s Shield, and simply swing around Wolf Camp for the whole game.
dotesports.com

Google Stadia is officially dead, but at least the shutdown had some positives

Google Stadia has reached the end of the line, but the team seems to be using their last breath as a thank you to everyone involved. After beginning production through a closed beta in 2018, the final days of Stadia have been sad but honorable. Stadia has been winding down...
dotesports.com

Best supports to pair with Jhin in League of Legends

One of the most cunning and sadistic champions in all of League of Legends is prepared to make his mark on the bot lane meta for yet another year. Jhin, the Virtuoso, remains one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League despite having been released in 2016. Regardless of the variations in the meta, particularly those impacting the fragility of ADCs, Jhin is a powerful, easy-to-pick-up champion that can provide his team with an ample amount of damage from a distance and decent crowd control.
dotesports.com

Thebausffs banned for inting, again

Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
dotesports.com

Incredible Banana Ana skin has Overwatch 2 players slipping over themselves

One creative Overwatch 2 player has looked to outdo Blizzard and its OW2 skin department with a hilarious and incredible custom-made cosmetic that turns support sniper Ana into a banana superfan. The fruity design, posted to Reddit on Jan. 19, is sure to increase her potassium levels at the very...
dotesports.com

When does the Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends end?

Apex Legends celebrates the new year with the introduction of the Celestial Sunrise collection event, bringing a new game mode, collectibles and a new reactive skin for the Peacekeeper. Starting on Jan. 24, players will only have a limited amount of time to enjoy the collection event before the content is taken away from the game.
dotesports.com

League patch 13.2 may cause the biggest bot lane meta shift in years

League of Legends’ thirteenth season is off and running, with players already diving into or completing their promos for ranked and most pro leagues having kicked off their spring splits. Coming into the season on patch 13.1, Riot Games already threw a ton of switches to the meta, but 13.2 is on the horizon with arguably more game-altering changes.
dotesports.com

The Kid LAROI’s Fortnite skins and Duo Cup details might’ve leaked early

Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games thanks to its constant influence and inter-weaving of pop culture throughout its game. There have been rumors for the last month or so about a potential concert for The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. However, it now appears that this will be a little bigger, with leakers alleging that the artist is getting his own set of skins and a Duo Cup.
dotesports.com

5 heroes that are dominating the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Winter Tour

Some new, some familiar faces. Dota 2 world hasn’t been shaken up with a longly-anticipated balance change yet, meaning competitive teams from all around the world had to start the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit with a meta that they’ve grown used to. Despite the lack of changes, the...
dotesports.com

Where to use the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced players of the Activision battle royale to an entirely new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. This vast new location hosts countless points of interest where players can scavenge for loot or engage with opposing players. Though Al Mazrah has a wide array of locations, not all are accessible at the start of every game.
dotesports.com

FaZe CS:GO finds last-minute replacement for first tournament of 2023

Karrigan and crew secured the services of an experienced rifler. Patrick “⁠es3tag⁠” Hansen will stand in for FaZe Clan at the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the CS:GO team announced today. The Dane will be taking the place of star rifler rain, who is on paternity...
dotesports.com

Infinity Ward teases major Gulag change in Warzone 2 season 2

For a long while, Call of Duty players have been vocal about their distaste for the Gulag system in Warzone 2, and how players are pitted against each other in 2v2 combat. If you find yourself rolling your eyes when you get paired up with a random teammate in the Gulag, some good news is on its way.

