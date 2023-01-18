Read full article on original website
Tracer vs. Johnny Silverhand? A new fan theory has an idea exactly when Overwatch 2’s timeline takes place
Overwatch’s flagship hero Tracer always like to say that “the world could always use more heroes”—but how would she and the rest of Overwatch feel about somebody like Keanu Reeves?. Blizzard Entertainment describes Overwatch 2 as “a free-to-play, team-based action game set in the optimistic future,”...
Overwatch 2 expert explains why one specific support hero just can’t cut it in the current meta
Overwatch 2’s constantly shifting meta will always have winners and losers, but according to one Overwatch YouTuber and coach, there’s one clear loser in one of the game’s roles. When it comes to support heroes in OW2, there’s an obvious weak spot. Brigitte currently boasts the lowest...
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion
Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
Overwatch 2 players take aim at Blizzard after surprise change to paid voice lines that makes them worse
Overwatch 2 has been the subject of chops and changes, spicing up the meta with new maps, character changes, and new game modes. With each patch, notes are shared throughout the community to show whose main’s been ruined beyond repair, and what character will become burdened with the hatred of every player in the OW2 scene. Some changes aren’t mentioned, and one quiet change, in particular, has the community split this time around.
League player discovers AFK account leveling trick that’s ruining games
AFK leveling accounts in League of Legends might have found another trick to quickly gain experience in games versus bots. One League player called out the new system on the game’s subreddit on Jan. 19. They explained that AFK accounts pick Akshan, buy a Doran’s Shield, and simply swing around Wolf Camp for the whole game.
Google Stadia is officially dead, but at least the shutdown had some positives
Google Stadia has reached the end of the line, but the team seems to be using their last breath as a thank you to everyone involved. After beginning production through a closed beta in 2018, the final days of Stadia have been sad but honorable. Stadia has been winding down...
Overwatch 2 players reminisce on stressful times of the most overpowered hero buffs in the game
Blizzard has had a history of over-correcting Overwatch heroes in the past, taking those who needed some buffs and making them quite overpowered and a hassle to deal with, whether it be at low ranks or the highest SR. The worst buffs and nerfs in Overwatch history was a point...
Best supports to pair with Jhin in League of Legends
One of the most cunning and sadistic champions in all of League of Legends is prepared to make his mark on the bot lane meta for yet another year. Jhin, the Virtuoso, remains one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League despite having been released in 2016. Regardless of the variations in the meta, particularly those impacting the fragility of ADCs, Jhin is a powerful, easy-to-pick-up champion that can provide his team with an ample amount of damage from a distance and decent crowd control.
Thebausffs banned for inting, again
Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
Incredible Banana Ana skin has Overwatch 2 players slipping over themselves
One creative Overwatch 2 player has looked to outdo Blizzard and its OW2 skin department with a hilarious and incredible custom-made cosmetic that turns support sniper Ana into a banana superfan. The fruity design, posted to Reddit on Jan. 19, is sure to increase her potassium levels at the very...
Overwatch 2 developer promises ultimate charge tweaks in season 3, and that’s good news for tanks
Overwatch 2‘s second competitive season is coming to a close towards the beginning of February, but the game still has some major balancing issues that are affecting players’ enjoyment of the competitive experience. Luckily for some players, specifically tank mains, developers have alluded to some changes coming in...
Overwatch 2 players are swapping teams mid-match now and no one can figure out why
Overwatch 2 has been known for a few bugs here and there, but a bug that forces you to swap teams? That’s going to upset the community—and unfortunately, it’s a bug that’s been popping up in January so far. Essentially, no matter what team you’re on,...
When does the Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends end?
Apex Legends celebrates the new year with the introduction of the Celestial Sunrise collection event, bringing a new game mode, collectibles and a new reactive skin for the Peacekeeper. Starting on Jan. 24, players will only have a limited amount of time to enjoy the collection event before the content is taken away from the game.
League patch 13.2 may cause the biggest bot lane meta shift in years
League of Legends’ thirteenth season is off and running, with players already diving into or completing their promos for ranked and most pro leagues having kicked off their spring splits. Coming into the season on patch 13.1, Riot Games already threw a ton of switches to the meta, but 13.2 is on the horizon with arguably more game-altering changes.
The Kid LAROI’s Fortnite skins and Duo Cup details might’ve leaked early
Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games thanks to its constant influence and inter-weaving of pop culture throughout its game. There have been rumors for the last month or so about a potential concert for The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. However, it now appears that this will be a little bigger, with leakers alleging that the artist is getting his own set of skins and a Duo Cup.
5 heroes that are dominating the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Winter Tour
Some new, some familiar faces. Dota 2 world hasn’t been shaken up with a longly-anticipated balance change yet, meaning competitive teams from all around the world had to start the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit with a meta that they’ve grown used to. Despite the lack of changes, the...
Where to use the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced players of the Activision battle royale to an entirely new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. This vast new location hosts countless points of interest where players can scavenge for loot or engage with opposing players. Though Al Mazrah has a wide array of locations, not all are accessible at the start of every game.
Apex’s Celestial Sunrise event brings Hardcore Royale LTM and Reactive Peacekeeper skin
The Year of the Rabbit is coming to Apex Legends as part of the game’s Lunar New Year celebrations. The Celestial Sunrise event launches on Jan. 24 and will bring the Hardcore Royale limited-time mode (LTM), a new collection, and some free rewards, according to a blog post from today.
FaZe CS:GO finds last-minute replacement for first tournament of 2023
Karrigan and crew secured the services of an experienced rifler. Patrick “es3tag” Hansen will stand in for FaZe Clan at the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the CS:GO team announced today. The Dane will be taking the place of star rifler rain, who is on paternity...
Infinity Ward teases major Gulag change in Warzone 2 season 2
For a long while, Call of Duty players have been vocal about their distaste for the Gulag system in Warzone 2, and how players are pitted against each other in 2v2 combat. If you find yourself rolling your eyes when you get paired up with a random teammate in the Gulag, some good news is on its way.
