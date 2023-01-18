Read full article on original website
City of Joaquin Notice of Special Called Council Meeting, Jan. 26 Agenda
January 20, 2023 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
Chamber Banquet Celebrates 2022; Hendricks, Specter, Putmans Receive Top Honors
January 20, 2023 - (Album) - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the past year during their 100th Annual Awards Banquet held at the John D. Windham Civic Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Top honors of the. evening went to Carriston Hendricks as Young Citizen of the Year,...
David's Daily Devotion for January 20
January 20, 2023 - Good Morning! It’s Friday, January 20. I’m blessed to be part of the Ministerial Alliance of Shelby County. This group of pastors has three basic purposes. We sponsor area events like the National Day of Prayer and the annual Community Thanksgiving Service. We’re part of the support network that helps those in need. And we host a monthly lunch - each third Thursday - for ministers to gather for fellowship and prayer.
AgriLife Hosting Pesticide Seminar on Feb. 7th
January 19, 2023 (Seminar Flyer) - Shelby County AgriLife Extension will host a Pesticide Seminar on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The meal will start at 5:30pm with the program beginning at 6pm at the Extension Office. Topics will include:. The Curious Life of the Pest Ant and How to End...
Child Passenger Safety Technician Training Offered Feb. 21-23 in Center
January 19, 2023 (Training Flyer) - AgriLife Extension is hosting a three days long Child Passenger Safety Technician Training from February 21st through February 23rd in Center, Texas. The training is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Passenger Safety & KidSafe Initiatives in cooperation with the Texas Department of Transportation Lufkin District.
Glenda Jean (Granny) Polk
Glenda and her husband Jesse were headed to Mexico for vacation in 1995 when they stopped in Timpson, Texas to visit a long-lost friend and decided to stay. They bought some property where they helped to raise their grandchildren. Granny never met a stranger and always had a story to share about her family.
Marshall Wayne Hughes
Visitation will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6-8PM at Mangum Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11am with Bro. Jody Hooper and Bro. Eugene Bowden officiating. Interment will follow at Old Home Cemetery, Center, Texas. Wayne was...
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Jan. 19
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Tenaha Varsities Take District Basketball Wins Over Visiting Joaquin
The Tenaha Lady Tigers and the Tenaha Tigers varsity basketball teams each took District 23 2A conference wins over Joaquin High School on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Rams by a 79-27 score and the Tigers beat the Rams by a 69-45 point margin. The Lady Tigers never...
Baseball & Softball Sign-ups Going on Now
January 19, 2023 - Joaquin Youth Sports, Inc is a non-profit 501 (c) (3), organization consisting of a group of volunteers working together to provide a safe and fun environment for our youth to play Baseball, Football, Basketball and Cheerleading. Click her to sign up. Our Main Goals: To teach...
