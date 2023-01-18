ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston’s Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage of a Timberwolves team that was without Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) for the third consecutive game. Sengun made his first seven field goals and was the catalyst for Houston outrebounding Minnesota 56-30. Eric Gordon added 16 points and Tari Eason finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Green, Houston’s leading scorer this season, was held to 10 points.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard

PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy