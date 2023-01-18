ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, WI

New indoor sports complex proposed in Sussex

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJ3vR_0kIlmwtO00

An indoor sports facility could be coming to Sussex, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The former Shopko store could be the new home to basketball and pickleball courts, batting cages, and a NX level Performance Training center if the Sussex Plan Commission approves a proposal from a local group.

The group proposing the project includes Matthew Mehring, the president of Anderson Ashton Design/Build. He told the Milwaukee Business Journal that after living in the Sussex area and spending years driving past the empty Shopko building, he came up with a plan to make it a destination.

“We’ve designed other (sports) facilities; we’re trying to repurpose a building that had a different use,” he said. “What we have planned works out well for that building, and for that use.”

According to the BizJournal, the plan for the 80,000-square-foot former store combines indoor sports where teams can practice and compete with entertainment options for adults who are watching their kids practice.

Mehring is looking into the indoor digital golf range franchise to fill one of the corners of the building, and also wants to find someone to operate a restaurant. He hopes to have the tables overlooking the sports area.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports talks are underway for NX Level, which already has locations in Waukesha and Mequon, to build a third center in the Sussex building. NX Level is partners with Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin so it could also have a physical therapy clinic in the former Shopko store.

A majority of the floor space would be dedicated to hardwood courts for basketball, pickleball, and volleyball. There would also be a turf area for soccer. The Business Journal is reporting there would also be eight batting cages.

Mehring said if the Sussex Plan Commission approves the proposal, the project could move forward quickly, beginning with a purchase of the property by development group Lake Country Indoor Sports LLC as soon as next month.

Anderson Ashton Design/Build would be the designer and lead contractor, Mehring said.

If all goes well and the new destination is built, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports there's an opportunity to expand into the green space between the former Shopko and separately owned Kohl's store in the same shopping center.

That would be an addition of nearly 60,000 square feet, allowing for higher ceilings and more sports tournaments.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Tap Yard announces new location

WAUKESHA — The Tap Yard announced Tuesday evening that its Waukesha location will move from its current spot in the parking lot of The Shoppes at Fox River on Sunset Drive to Minooka Park starting May 3. Tap Yard beer garden owners said to expect fun beer events, trivia...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

The Spice House in downtown Milwaukee to close in March

MILWAUKEE — After more than 30 years, The Spice House at 1031 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Milwaukee will permanently close its doors. An employee told 12 News "The store is closing after traffic has slowed down and it is no longer sustainable to keep the location open," said Sienna Hill.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend’s The District project to be completed by end of 2023

WEST BEND — After falling behind an initial schedule, The District construction project for two mixed-use residential buildings in downtown West Bend is now on track to have one building completed in spring 2023 and the other by the end of the year. The District construction project, at the...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

The Dream is back, brunch pops up and BBQ comes to 3rd Street

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. There are unwritten rules that apply at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
atthelakemagazine.com

The At The Lake Guide to Lake Geneva’s Winterfest 2023

Lake Geneva’s 28th annual Winterfest will kick off Wednesday, February 1, in Flat Iron Park and the Driehaus Family Plaza at the Riviera, when 15 teams from around the country begin creating works of art from giant blocks of snow. As in years past, the U.S. National Snowsculpting Competition serves as the centerpiece of the five-day festival, which also includes bonfires on the beach, smaller ice sculpture displays, themed food and beverage options, and a children’s snow sculpture garden and snow zone. In addition, local businesses in the area host sales, specials and even an ice bar, snow painting and a tiki igloo!
LAKE GENEVA, WI
WISN

13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police

OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy