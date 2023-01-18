ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Glenda Jean (Granny) Polk

Glenda and her husband Jesse were headed to Mexico for vacation in 1995 when they stopped in Timpson, Texas to visit a long-lost friend and decided to stay. They bought some property where they helped to raise their grandchildren. Granny never met a stranger and always had a story to share about her family.
TIMPSON, TX
Paul S. Grant

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center. Bro. Micah McArthur will officiate. Born June 18, 1935, Paul was the son of Larry Grant and Iris Williams Grant. He served in the Air Force for 20 years and retired. Paul enjoyed his family and being around his grandkids.
CENTER, TX
AgriLife Hosting Pesticide Seminar on Feb. 7th

January 19, 2023 (Seminar Flyer) - Shelby County AgriLife Extension will host a Pesticide Seminar on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The meal will start at 5:30pm with the program beginning at 6pm at the Extension Office. Topics will include:. The Curious Life of the Pest Ant and How to End...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Marshall Wayne Hughes

Visitation will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6-8PM at Mangum Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11am with Bro. Jody Hooper and Bro. Eugene Bowden officiating. Interment will follow at Old Home Cemetery, Center, Texas. Wayne was...
CENTER, TX
Tenaha ISD Notice of May 6th General, Special Election

January 20, 2023 (General Election Notice with Spanish, Special Election Notice with Spanish) - Tenaha ISD Board of Trustee will hold a general election and special election on Saturday, May 6, 2023 for the purpose of two (2) three-year regular term positions and one (1) one-year special term to fill vacancy.
TENAHA, TX
Baseball & Softball Sign-ups Going on Now

January 19, 2023 - Joaquin Youth Sports, Inc is a non-profit 501 (c) (3), organization consisting of a group of volunteers working together to provide a safe and fun environment for our youth to play Baseball, Football, Basketball and Cheerleading. Click her to sign up. Our Main Goals: To teach...
JOAQUIN, TX
Tenaha Varsities Take District Basketball Wins Over Visiting Joaquin

The Tenaha Lady Tigers and the Tenaha Tigers varsity basketball teams each took District 23 2A conference wins over Joaquin High School on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Rams by a 79-27 score and the Tigers beat the Rams by a 69-45 point margin. The Lady Tigers never...
TENAHA, TX

